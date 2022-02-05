Friday evening, first responders were dispatched to Mission of Hope for a structure fire. Stillwater Lt. Kyle Bruce said the fire is now being investigated as arson, and one person has been arrested.
Trevor Realous Chapman, 36, was arrested during the initial investigation, Bruce said.
The Mission of Hope is a homeless shelter that has been operating under emergency admittance procedures due to extreme cold.
The Stillwater Fire Department’s Fire Marshall and SPD will conduct further investigation into the incident. No injuries were reported and everyone was evacuated. SPD said there was no structural damage to the building.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.