Arrest warrant issued for Cushing man accused of burglary

Christopher James Mcdonald, 32, of Cushing, was charged with burglary in the second degree, larceny of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.
Payne County Sheriff's deputy Joseph Henninger was dispatched to the 600 block of North Euchee Valley Road in reference to an alarm call.
The deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed the gate open once he arrived at the address.
“As I was walking around the building, I observed pry marks on the south walk-in door,” Henninger alleged.
The deputy made entry into the building and cleared the building.
According to the affidavit, dispatch was asked to call the key holder to have them respond. Dispatch asked the deputy how many vehicles were in the building and the deputy said two.
Dispatch advised there should be three vehicles.
“While waiting on the key holder to respond I checked the gate. The gate is a pipe gate with a metal tab welded on the pipe to secure the chain with a lock,” Henninger wrote in the affidavit.
The deputy alleged the tab was broken off, and he then took pictures of the damage to the gate and the pry marks on the south walk-in door.
The key holder advised there was a 2016 white Dodge 2500 four-door long bed diesel that was missing.
The affidavit said the vehicle had a GPS on it and the location was showing East 80th Street and Rosebud Lane.
“I left and went to that location. When I arrived in the area, I observed a set of tail lights, as I got closer the vehicle started moving. As the vehicle got to the corner of 80th and Rosebud there is a street light and I could make out the camper shell. As I attempted to get closer to the vehicle it started accelerating,” Henninger alleged in the affidavit.
The deputy alleged he activated his siren, but the vehicle accelerated instead of pulling over.
Henninger advised dispatch he was entering into pursuit as he followed behind the vehicle.
Once they got onto Highway 33, the affidavit said the vehicle went west to Oak Grove Road reaching 96 mph.
The deputy was able to give dispatch the license plate number and alleged the vehicle continued driving south, running the stop sign At Oak Grove Road and Ninth Street.
According to the affidavit, the driver eventually crashed the vehicle as he entered Lincoln County.
“As I approached the vehicle, I announced my presence and for the person to show me their hands. When I approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, I observed the rear drive door to be open. I cleared the truck to see if there were any other occupants in the vehicle and there was not,” Henninger wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the deputy observed footprints in the mud and followed them.
He was not able to locate a suspect at that time.
Deputy Zach Wheeler and the key holder arrived at Henninger's location.
The owner of the truck was able to identify what was his property and what wasn’t.
Two backpacks were seized by the deputies containing numerous items.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and an arrest warrant was issued.
At this time McDonald has not been arrested.
