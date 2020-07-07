Arrest warrant issued for Cushing resident

Warrant of arrest issued for a man accused of burglarizing a Stillwater residence.
Jeremy Tyler Seabolt, 25, has a warrant out for his arrest stemmed from a residential burglary in May.
Stillwater Officer Chance Whiteley was dispatched to the 2000 block of E. 6th Ave. regarding a burglary.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Whiteley arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.
The victim alleged she allowed Seabolt and his brother, Tristen, to stay at her residence for two days because they were out on the street.
According to the affidavit, the brothers left the residence after two days because they didn’t like her house rules.
“She said they left suddenly and left a few items of clothing behind, as well as Tristen’s ID card. She messaged them about the items but never heard anything from them,” Whiteley wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the victim went a few weeks without any communication with Seabolt. On the morning of May 27, the victim received several Facebook messages from Seabolt, asking if they could stay with her.
The affidavit continued to say, the victim received multiple messages and phone calls, advising the brothers had been “jumped” and needed somewhere to stay.
“Jeremy told her they were coming to her house,” Whiteley said.
At approximately 3:51 a.m., the victim woke up and noticed all the calls and messages.
“She messaged Jeremy back and told him she was not home so he could not come to her house,” Whiteley said in the affidavit.
The victim returned to her residence at 5 p.m.,and alleged the knob lock was still locked. When she entered the residence, she could tell right away someone had gone through her belongings.
“She instantly thought of Jeremy and Tristen due to Jeramy’s messages. She went into a bedroom where she had kept the items Jeremy and Tristen had left behind and noticed they were now missing,” Whiteley alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the victim continued looking and noticed one of her wallets missing, two knives were missing and a gift of blue Timberland “slider” boots.
According to the affidavit, she went to her front door and examined the weather stripping, which she described in the affidavit as “being roughed up.” She told the officer she was confident it wasn't like that prior.
A neighbor spoke with the victim and said he saw Seabolt enter the residence because he had spoken to Seabolt on previous occasions.
According to the affidavit, the victim messaged Seabolt and accused him of burglarizing her home.
“He initially denied the accusations, but eventually stated that he was sorry he ever brought Tristen over and requested that she didn’t involve the police because he didn’t want to lose his brother for 10 years,” Whiteley said.
The officer read over the text messages and asked if either of the boys had been allowed in her home since their initial stay. She said no.
The victim alleged she was told by the neighbor that Seabolt was only in the residence a short time.
The officer spoke to the neighbor of the victim. He alleged he was woken up at 5:45 a.m., by a knock on his door. The neighbor recognized Seabolt and said he couldn’t help them and to leave the property.
The affidavit said Seabolt told the neighbor they had been jumped and needed a place to stay.
“Moments later he saw Jeremy, and another individual which he didn’t recognize, walk onto the porch,” Whiteley wrote.
The affidavit said the neighbor told the officer Seabolt used something that appeared to be a credit card to bypass the knob lock on the door and both men entered the house.
He alleged the men were only in the house for a minute before quickly exiting. He told the officer he didn’t call the cops because he assumed they were still staying with the victim.
Seabolt was charged with burglary in the second degree.
An arrest warrant was issued on June 25, it has not been returned at this time.
