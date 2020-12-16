Arrest warrant issued for man charged with child sexual abuse

Dustin Leroy Drake, 38, of Tulsa, was charged with child sexual abuse Monday in Payne County.
Stillwater Officer Shawn Millermon investigated the allegations made against Drake.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the minor's mother contacted the police after her child alleged she was sexually assaulted by Drake in his Stillwater home.
On Aug. 25, Millermon observed a forensic interview conducted at the Child Advocacy Center, during which the child disclosed she was assaulted one time in Stillwater and multiple times at his home in Tulsa.
The affidavit said the child was able to describe the residence, and during the investigation, it was determined to be located in the 1,000 block of East Elm Avenue.
The child described being at Drake’s residence in Stillwater with her sister and mother for a movie night.
Drake was upstairs with the two children watching a movie while their mother was downstairs.
The affidavit said Drake was typing messages on his phone to the juvenile and asking inappropriate questions. The messages were deleted and retyped, but never sent.
According to the affidavit, Drake placed the child’s hand on his genital area over the clothing. She described Drake as “twitching” during the incident, and the other child asked Drake why he was twitching also.
Millermon wrote in the affidavit that after that the victim’s sibling was told to go downstairs to get a white board so they could play a game.
While the other child was out of the room, the affidavit said Drake pulled his pants down, exposing part of himself to the child.
The sibling started walking back upstairs and Drake had the child remove her hand and he stopped.
The mother advised the officer that Drake advised he wanted to meet her to talk.
“Dustin told her the reason for the meeting was to get something off his chest. I waited several weeks and the meeting never happened,” Millermon wrote in the affidavit.
All efforts to contact Drake were unsuccessful. Officer Millermon left Drake a voicemail and still has not heard from him.
Bond was set at $50,000 and an arrest warrant was issued Dec. 15.
No charges have been filed in Tulsa County at this time.
