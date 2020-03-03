Arrest warrant issued for man charged with stalking  

A Stillwater man was charged with stalking after breaking an emergency protective orders five times, according to police.
Cody Lynn VanDusen, 27, has a warrant out for his arrest for breaking multiple EPOs
Jan. 16, Judge Stephen Kistler issued an EPO. VanDusen was served by the Payne County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 31, Sgt. Elliot Blakey was dispatched to the 100 block of West Tyler Street in reference to an EPO violation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told officers VanDusen had been calling her on this particular morning. She also said VanDusen had been pounding on her front door before she called the police.
At 9:20 p.m. the same day, officer Andrew Wilson responded to another EPO violation at the same residence.
According to the affidavit, Wilson advised VanDusen was chasing the victim from the apartment complex.
The victim waited at Cowboy Corner convenience store for Wilson to arrive.
According to the affidavit, VanDusen was on foot in the parking lot of their apartment complex and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
The victim told Sgt. Wilson she ordered an Uber to pick her up since she was going out with friends.
According to the affidavit, the victim went outside with her sister when VanDusen approached her and tried to talk to her.
She said VanDusen called her a w----, and said she had destroyed their family.
Wilson documented VanDusen said he wanted to talk to the victim about their children.
On Feb. 1, officer Chance Whiteley responded to an EPO violation at the same residence.
According to the affidavit, Whiteley arrived on scene and made contact with the victim who was crying.
The victim told the officer she was about to have a nervous breakdown due to the harassment.
Whiteley documented the incident. He was familiar with this incident since it had been ongoing.
In the affidavit, Whiteley described VanDusen as, “appearing to be brazen and relentless.”
The victim said she had been receiving text messages all evening from VanDusen.
“She said he had used that number off and on over the past several weeks to contact her,” Whiteley said in the affidavit.
The victim told Whiteley she had been contacted multiple times that evening by a number associated with VanDusen.
The officer reported the text messages contained threats to the victim’s safety and vague threats to vandalize her vehicle.
The following day officer Rachel Bruce responded to the same residence at 10:29 a.m.
The victim told Bruce she had reported VanDusen violating the protective order over the weekend. She said he had violated it again and texted her. The victim also said VanDusen unscrewed the plug on her radiator.
At 12:50 p.m. the victim contacted Bruce again to report VanDusen violating the EPO again. The victim still didn’t respond to the messages.
According to the affidavit, the messages the victim received said “when can I see my kids plz.”
Vandusen continued to send text messages saying he didn’t care what the victim was doing and he wanted to see his kids before he leaves.
On Feb. 4. Detective Mary Kellison spoke to the victim via telephone.
Kellison noted the victim expressed being frightened and she “felt harassed.”
According to the affidavit, the victim said VanDusen has threatened her and is progressing rapidly.
The victim has reported being contacted through text messages, phone calls, being approached and appearing at her door.
The victim filed five reports with the Stillwater Police Department since Jan. 31.
A warrant was issued for VanDusen’s arrest on Feb. 4.
Bond was set in the amount of $75,000. He has not been caught yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.