A Stillwater man is facing two charges of domestic abuse after an investigation by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Cody Wayne Clark, 31. He is charged with domestic assault and battery by attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic assault in the presence of a minor, a misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy responded July 25 north of Stillwater to a call of a physical domestic in progress. The deputy wrote that he arrived to speak with two witnesses, who told them Clark had just left the area on foot. The deputy said he noticed a smashed cellphone on the ground and scratch marks on the alleged victim, who was at first reluctant to tell the deputy about what had happened.
According to the report, she eventually told the deputy that she and Clark had been arguing. She told the deputy she had dropped the phone, but the other witness said Clark had grabbed the phone and smashed it so the witness would not be able to dial 911.
She also told the deputy that Clark had “got in her face,” so she pushed him, but he in turn slapped her and she began to hit her back. The witness told the deputy that Clark choked her and shoved her against the wall because she had been hitting him back. The deputy noted in his report that the alleged victim is approximately 5-foot-4 and 101 pounds, while Clark is listed as 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds at a previous booking. Clark a previous felony conviction on counts of drug possession.
The witness told the deputy the event happened in front of a child. The deputy wrote that the witness began to complain of throat pain near the end of their conversation and had trouble swallowing and her voice began to get raspy. She was taken to Stillwater Medical Center, where the deputy reported that ligature marks on her neck had gotten worse and he was able to make out where Clark’s fingers had been on her neck.
Clark has yet to be arraigned in Payne County District Court. The felony domestic assault count is punishable after two or more felony convictions by three years to life imprisonment. The misdemeanor count is punishable by imprisonment for not less that 6 months nor more than a year in prison and/or fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.