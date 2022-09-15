The Modella Gallery’s most recent exhibit, “Oklahoma: We Belong” will run through the end of next week, the final day Sept. 24.
A compilation of 21 artists’ works, the theme is derived from a sense of belonging and the dynamics of Oklahoma, according to a release from the Modella Gallery.
Artist Jude Tolar said she bases her paintings on stories of everyday life and prefers the versatility of pastel art.
Museum hours are Thursday 2:30 to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Modella, a nonprofit contemporary art gallery, is located at 721 South Main.
The gallery will also be participating in Friday’s Art and Wine Walk, 5-7 p.m, where Melissa Hembree will perform live music. Other participating merchants include Everyman, Hepz, Stonecloud and WorkIt.
Modella will also be a location for voter registration during the art walk. The Stillwater League of Women Voters will have a voter registration drive there from 5-7 p.m.
Matthew Lollar contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.