Kirsten Garner is a junior at Oklahoma State University majoring in psychology with a minor in art.
Garner looked back at the first creation she made as a new artist as a sophomore in high school.
“I remember I drew a face like a little portrait, and it was horrendous. But my dad looked at us like you're actually pretty good, like this is good,” Garner said.
Garner is a self-taught artist and has quickly grown her clientele through her social media.
“I rely heavily on things like social media and Twitter especially for people to find me,” Garner said.
Garner likes to use oil paint to create her paintings for people. This type of paint is harder to work with and takes longer to dry.
“It takes four or five days to completely dry, depending on how much you use and stuff like that. And it's just more expensive and really thicker and oilier. The consistency is a lot better,” Garner said.
As an artist , Garner has faced challenges. She wanted to do this as a career at one point in her life, but decided against it.
“Just people telling you that you can't make a career out of it, and stuff like that. And also, just sometimes you don't have customers like you don't have people wanting paintings for periods of times, because a lot of the stuff I do is orders like people reach out to me,” Garner said.
Although she has faced challenges, she said she has had overwhelming support from friends, family and her hometown Dibble.
She wanted to give a special thanks to her parents for the support they have given her and her art.
“People were pretty supportive there and recently, I did quit my job to start doing this full time because I had orders coming and I didn't have time to do them at all,” she said.
Garner is taking art classes in college, but may start taking more because they allow her to partake in her passion.
“My art is really just anything and everything. Like, I have some stuff that has like zero meaning I have some that has like a lot of meaning. I do portraits. I'll do like mountains, sunsets, art is pretty broad,” Garner said.
She may not have turned this into a full-blown career, but she said she will continue to do art.
“My business is really just me, painting, taking orders left and right, and I'm really hoping that it will grow more than it is even though I'm very blessed and thankful that I have had as many customers as I do,” Garner said.
