The Stillwater Arts & Humanities Council along with the City of Stillwater are reimagining the northeast corner of Sixth and Western with public art. This week the team received a grant of $25,000 toward the project.
“Since this project was announced we have had so much positive feedback,” said Kristine Waits, a member of the Selection Committee that will choose from the submitted sculpture proposals. “People seem to realize that this prominent piece of land can really make an impact and unify our community.”
The land was donated to the City of Stillwater, which is calling this the Gateway Project.
“The plan is to make this a catalyst in our Gateway Project that will include public art, wayfinding signage and district identification,” City of Stillwater Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor said in June.
According to a release from the City of Stillwater, “current signage will be removed, the area will potentially be a part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation upgrades in which Highway 51 will be resurfaced and reconfigured and the expected time frame for the upgrades is 3-5 years and a portion of the land may be used for a right turning lane.”
A request for art proposals was sent out nationally in June. The proposals are due Aug. 1.
“The RFP lists the maximum price of the sculpture at $50,000" Waits said. “Since the sculpture will be paid for entirely by donations, this grant will help so much.”
Once the deadline passes, a 10-person Search Committee will review the proposals and choose their top three favorites based on a list of criteria. The committee includes: Alton Carter, Anu Sukhdail, Taylor, Jillian McGee, Kathy Hall, Mike Staubus, Reem Mansy, Ron Beer, Staci Bejcek and Valerie Bloodgood.
The top choices will then be shared with the community, so the committee can receive public input. After all input has been reviewed, the final sculpture will be chosen by a Selection Committee and then taken to the City Council for approval.
“We are eager to dive into the submissions to see what the artists have come up with,” said Waits. “Stillwater is such a special place and we are excited to elevate that exceptional nature through public art.”
The request for proposal and more about the project is available on the Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council website at ArtStillwater.us.
If you are interested in contributing please mail checks to Stillwater Arts & Humanities at PO Box 135, Stillwater OK 74076.
