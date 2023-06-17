When people look to buy Eleanor GT500 Mustangs, they face a simple choice.
They can spend more than $2 million on one of three unrestored originals and likely garage it forever, or they can do what everyone else does -- pick from a shop that honors the Eleanor legacy by recreating the formula.
David Miller, of Unique Customs & Restoration Tulsa, trailered a replica of the 1974 muscle car, immortalized in the 2000 Nicolas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” to Stillwater for the Dancing Turtle Car Display.
It began its life as a $20,000 box of parts, which gave Miller everything he needed to sell it for $250,000 -- other than an engine, transmission, rear end, wheels, tires and paint.
Hard work is part of the Eleanor-owning journey. It also means paying for hundreds of hours of labor.
Even though the full build might command the price of a brand new Porsche 911 GT3, the result is a car that captures the spirit of the original Eleanor GT500 -- one of the most off-the-wall, face-melting, ear-shattering, on-the-edge driving experiences that has ever existed.
“I’m the president of the Eleanor Mustang fan club. I’m a complete nut. I love movies and I love cars, so this is the ultimate car,” Miller said. “It’s the best looking Mustang Ford never built and the best looking Mustang Carroll Shelby never built.”
The car uses Ford’s 427 crate engine that produces 560 horsepower and 540 pound-feet of torque, and it weighs less than 3,000 pounds.
The downshifts sound like cannons firing.
“My friends are Chevy guys and they say Fords are crap,” Miller said. “Then, I let them hear it run, and they’re not saying that anymore.”
Eleanor replicas sound like older cars, but they come with a few modern upgrades. For example, the independent rear suspension allows the car to make sharper turns than older Mustangs, making them safer on the road.
“You’d be amazed at how good an ‘old car’ is if you just get all the parts up to date,” Miller said. “You need good bushings, good bearings, the right shocks, the right springs, the right wheels and tires.”
Seventy years of Corvette in one line
From an underpowered six-cylinder engine in 1953 to a mid-engine monster today, the Corvette has always been an American supercar-killing icon for its small price and big power.
At Saturday’s Dancing Turtle Car Display, each Corvette generation was lined in a row for people to view the evolution.
The one that garnered the most attention was Mel Thomason’s 1996 LT1 convertible.
Today, a C4 Corvette can be purchased at a four-figure price tag, but few, if any, have been where Thomason’s has.
In 2013, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, asked Thomason if his car could represent the 1996 model for Corvette’s 60th anniversary.
“That was once-in-a-lifetime because you got to be invited, and they only do it every 10 years,” Thomason said. “I couldn’t go this year, and the next time they have it I’ll be 93-years-old.”
He bought the car in 2002, and it has nearly tripled in value since because it has the rare and desirable combination of an Arctic White exterior and Torch Red interior. Only 94 like it were made, and it’s in pristine condition.
The C4 once was the fastest American production car on the road -- a title few cars have held since the ‘80s. It was also the first Corvette not produced under the watchful eye of its creator, Zora Arkus-Duntov, and it was the first to implement modern technology.
It had a five-link rear suspension that garnered praise for its handling. Also, it had the most acute angle of any windshield in the world, giving it a sleek design, and it had headlights that tumbled forward.
“That confuses little kids. They can’t figure that out,” Thomason said. “They come up and ask why they’re shining on the inside.”
But perhaps the coolest design aspect of the C4 is its radiator, which is angled back 15 degrees. This was good for cooling, but its true purpose was to minimize the frontal cross-section for radar.
A radar gun could detect the typical ‘90s car from 3,000 feet away, but not the C4. Its body is made of plastic, and the first thing a radar would encounter is the radiator.
The backwards angle means a patrol officer couldn’t see Thomason feloniously speeding until it was just 1,500 feet away. That is why American car companies rule.
