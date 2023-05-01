A new mural was unveiled Monday to honor the legacy of Stillwater’s first woman mayor, Christine Salmon, at the plaza that bears her name.
OSU graphic design freshman Carlee Roddy created the mural, titled “Building Sunshine”, under the guidance of professor Kate Kinder. The Prairie Arts Center funded the project and Stillwater Public Works staff installed it.
“Former Mayor Salmon was the epitome of service above self and genuinely cared for our community members and patrons,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “She sought ways to meet the needs of all people for a greater quality of life experience, and Ms. Roddy’s artwork exemplifies that spirit.”
Kinder said the City approached her for the project to beautify the area after she completed a mural at Prime Place Apartments, and she thought she’d enlist the help of her students. Two classes each submitted three designs, and Roddy’s was chosen as the finalist.
Roddy said the painting’s blue sections represent Salmon’s passion in architecture to help the disabled community. The lower left corner features a school building she made for students with invisible disabilities, and the upper right corner has what Roddy called an abstract rendition of a deconstructed wheelchair.
“I wanted my design to represent not just (Salmon’s) personality but also what that personality did for Stillwater,” Roddy said. “There is lots of bright orange and bright yellow, and I chose these colors to add a sense of warmth to the design. This was my way of representing (Salmon’s) bright attitude toward life and using disability as not something to hide away from.”
Patti Osmus, Executive Assistant at City of Stillwater, said it was a pleasure to collaborate on the project with the Prairie Arts Center and the OSU Department of Art students.
“We kind of just threw it out there, and the kids took it and ran with it. I think it’s a good foundation for us to continue to build upon Mayor Salmon’s legacy,” Osmus said. “Hopefully this is the first of many more murals to come.”
Salmon and her husband, Cuthbert, established an architectural firm in the late ‘40s that focused on designs for people with disabilities.
The two relocated to Stillwater from Pennsylvania in 1959, and Salmon was hired as an associate professor for the interior design department. She went on to win OSU Teacher of the Year in 1966, 1971 and 1978.
Then-Mayor Larry Hansen appointed her to the Mayor’s Committee on Housing in 1968, and she was elected to the Stillwater City Commission in 1972.
Salmon was elected as Stillwater’s mayor in 1982, defeating then-incumbent C.W. Thomas, and she served until her death in 1985 at 69-years-old. She battled lymphoma for about six years.
