Calf Fry Musical Festival announced its lineup on Tuesday.
The locally beloved annual outdoor red dirt and country music festival returns to Tumbleweed Dancehall on the weekend of May 4 to May 6 with Parker McCollum, Read Southall Band and Casey Donahew set to headline.
Other notable acts include Larry Fleet, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Mike Ryan, Kameron Marlowe, Tanner Usrey and the Battle of the Bands winner.
Three-day general admission and VIP ticket options are available online for $190 and $360, respectively, and single day tickets will be released Feb. 28. The festival issued a scam alert for third-party ticket sellers.
“We’ve noticed a surge in ticketing sites and bots popping up on search engines and social media,” the festival said on social media. “While it may seem like a good deal, purchasing through these channels will result in invalid or overpriced tickets. Stick with us, and you’ll never be scammed.”
McCollum, 30, and Read Southall Band headlined Calf Fry in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The latter performed in the 2017 and 2018 iterations of the festival, too. Donahew, 45, has performed in other events at the same venue over the past few years.
McCollum has released three studio albums, and his fourth will be released May 12. He won the 2022 New Male Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards.
The Read Southall Band’s namesake studied at Oklahoma State University, and the six-man band was established in Stillwater in 2016 as an acoustic group. The band’s sound has incorporated many elements of rock and roll between its four albums.
Donahew began playing music professionally in 2002 and steadily grew in popularity. His 2009 album, “Moving On,” reached the top-30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. “Standoff” (2013) reached No. 7 on the same chart, and “All Night Party” (2016) debuted at No. 3.
Fleet’s debut single “Where I Find God” peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2021. The song has more than 34 million streams on Spotify.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns performed at the 2021 Calf Fry and for the festival’s after party in 2022.
Kameron Marlowe gained national attention in 2018 when he was a contestant on season 15 of The Voice. He then pursued a professional career as a singer and songwriter, and his song “Giving Up” is certified Gold.
The Battle of the Bands winner will be decided after the March 24 final round at Tumbleweed Dancehall with a spot at Calf Fry on the line.
The three-day festival’s schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
