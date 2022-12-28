Oklahoma’s legendary Red Dirt Guitar man and leader of the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival house band, Terry “Buffalo” Ware will perform Friday at The Cimarron Breeze’s annual Betwixt the Holidays concert. Ring in the new year with friends and great music a day early.
Joining Ware, The Shambles and The Sunday Flyers will bring their distinctive brand of instrumental surf rock, rhythm and blues and original Okie Twang to The Old Church at 750 North Main in Perkins. The Cimarron Breeze Concert series has been hosting shows in the church that sits amongst the other historical Cimarron valley buildings since 2012.
A potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 or $50 for a pair. Seniors 65 and older, teachers, veterans and military are eligible for a $5 discount. A $10 discount to available for high school and college students. Tickets can be purchased online at cimarronbreeze.com or by calling at 405-612-3183.
On Jan. 27 The Tulsa Playboys will perform for a concert and dance. Chairs will be pushed back to allow room for dancing.
– Submitted
