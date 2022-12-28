Terry “Buffalo” Ware, Oklahoma’s legendary Red Dirt guitar man, the leader of the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival house band has worked for many years with the great Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jimmy Lafave, Bob Childers, Michael Fricasso and the Red Dirt Rangers. Ware toured exclusively with John Fullbright for many years including performance on the David Letterman Show and at the Grammy Awards.