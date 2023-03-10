Carolyn West Meyer started a morning ritual after retirement that hasn’t ended; she wakes up, pours herself coffee and writes in a journal.
What began in 2004 has amounted to a stack of 34 journals, compiled now into series of books about her family's adventures.
Memories play out in those pages – of adventures with her husband, Kel Pickens, and trips with their beloved shelter dogs, Beau and B.B. The series emphasizes the connection between dogs and their humans.
“(These books) are for dog lovers,” Meyer said. “If you love dogs, really treat them like your family and get upset when the dog gets killed off in the scary movie, then you are my reader.”
Light-hearted and humorous, these nonfiction travelogues chronicle four big trips Meyer and Pickens took -- from Nova Scotia, Canada, to Sedona, Arizona, and from Key West, Florida to Big Sur, California -- and a lot of places in between.
Bea and B.B. are constant companions.
Meyer self-published “Book One: The First Four Dog Vacations” in 2020 and soon added two more books to the series. “Book Two: The Next Six Dog Vacations,” also followed in 2020 and “Book Three: Bea and B.B.’s Last Four Dog Vacations” in 2022.
A new series underway is called “Have Dog Will Travel,” chronicling adventures with B.B. under the title “Book One: B.B. Goes West.”
“It's written like a novel, it's nonfiction and it's as close to the truth as I can possibly make it,” Meyer said.
In their 43 years together, Meyer and Pickens have owned nine dogs. It started with their first dog as a couple, Salsa.
Ironically, Meyer didn’t grow up with dogs.
“I was raised a cat person and I loved cats,” Meyer said.
But when she met Pickens, she learned a whole new love.
“He taught me so much about the canine brain and how to relate to dogs that I became a dog person,” Meyer said. “Although, we do have two cats right now at home.”
Writing books is just one of many ventures for Meyer.
She attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with an elementary music education degree. She composed music and wrote and performed professionally, in addition to teaching.
Meyer and Pickens collaborated on multiple projects, including educational albums, cassettes, books and operettas that two educational companies published and distributed widely in the 1980s and 1990s.
They are well known for their children’s radio show, KIDS Radio Show, which aired on a local FM station for 15 years. The show won the Oklahoma of Broadcasters Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming seven years in a row. In November, the show was re-published as a podcast.
The couple also produced a television show for 15 years that featured the Stillwater Animal Welfare and Humane Society, helping animals find their forever homes.
Meyer said her writing style has evolved since the first “Dog Vacations” published in 2020.
“My writing has gotten a little better because I keep reading a lot,” Meyer said. “I think it rubs off."
Books are sold at Bliss Books & Bindery at 120 East Ninth Avenue and at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar at 702 South Duncan Street. All proceeds from book sales at the Sheerar support the museum.
Meyer will have a book table at the Spring Barket event with Forever Yours Dog Rescue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16 at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.
Meyer is working on the next installment for the “Have Dog Will Travel” series, called “Book Two: The Rides of Our Lives.”
“It is my hope that everyone who reads these books will find many things to love, enjoy and maybe even learn something, too,” Meyer said. “If it inspires you to travel with your beloved dog, so much the better. Jump on into the 'car-car' for dog vacations with Bea, B.B., Carolyn and Kel. We reserved you a front seat.”
