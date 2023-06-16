Stillwater resident Jim Baker snapped popular pictures of Oklahoma’s state bird for more than 30 years, but those aren’t what he was selling at the Dancing Turtle.
Instead, he was selling something even more special to him; 50 years of watercolor paintings his wife, Sue, drew. Sue died in 2020.
She and Jim were married for 36 years and shared a love of art.
“People think that you would want to keep everything she did,” Baker said. “But I’d like to find a way to give them to somebody that wanted them.”
Friday was Baker’s third opportunity to sell his wife’s paintings after doing so in the fall and spring at the Oklahoma State University Botanic Gardens. People there told him they were beautiful.
“It makes me feel good,” Baker said.
Baker has dozens of Sue’s paintings in his house that she chose to place on the walls, and their kids have already taken the ones they wanted. His attic is filled with frames she refurbished for her art.
The Baker family often traveled across the country and were members of the Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers. He often wrote stories about their adventures for the Stillwater News Press.
“We did our thing together and it was fun,” Baker said.
Baker’s photography has been on display for three months inside the northeast hallway at the Stillwater Community Center on Eighth Avenue.
The display also drew attention during the Dancing Turtle Interactive Celebration of the Arts, a two-day event that brought artists, actors, filmmakers, musicians and dancers together on Friday.
Baker said he won first place at an art guild event one year during his adventures taking pictures, but some people weren’t happy.
“All the artists got mad, because ‘photos aren’t really art,’” Baker said. “But my wife was on my side.”
Baker said he took pictures of the flycatchers sitting on a tree or bush, and sometimes he caught them in flight as they flew away.
“I have pictures where they’ve been sitting on a limb and I pushed a button and then I’d catch the bird going like this,” Baker said. “They’re just really difficult to get in flight.”
One of his pictures, called “Flight School,” shows a female flycatcher with three of her young. Baker said he named the picture before he even snapped the shutter.
Another picture shows an orange, black and white bird sitting on an Oklahoma State University sign with the caption “I Flew In for the Game.”
