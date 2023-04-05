Making art is deeply human – one of the many ways people connect with others.
The Stillwater Arts Festival is one of the city’s best ways for artists to foster that connection, and it’s coming back this month.
The Prairie Arts Center will host the Stillwater Arts Festival from noon to 8:00 p.m. on April 21 and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 22.
Since 2017, Prairie Arts Center has partnered with Oklahoma State University and the City of Stillwater to bring this event to the public, with the support of the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater.
More than 40 regional and national artists will attend, and numerous media will be highlighted; ceramics, glass, fiber arts, metals, jewelry, photography, painting and drawing.
This year's artists are from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Iowa and Indiana.
“I think it’s exciting to see our local artists presenting next to artists from different regions,” said Meghan Brasuell, a coordinator for the event. “We really have a wonderful collection of artists this year. There will be something for everyone.”
The festival has always occurred the weekend before the Oklahoma City Arts Festival, giving artists traveling through the state an additional opportunity to show their work. The festival is juried, so artists apply and are then invited by the jurors to present at the festival.
The two-day event will include an art exhibition, art-making activities, a farmer’s market, food trucks and live music.
A new feature this year is the art exhibition, “I Made Art,” which highlights art from Stillwater elementary schools.
“We invited all Stillwater elementary art teachers to have all of their students participate,” Brasuell said.
“I Made Art” takes inspiration from Japanese conceptual artist On Kawara's postcard series, “I Got Up.”
From 1968 to 1979, Kawara sent two postcards a day to friends and colleagues with a time stamp of when he "got up." Kawara's work reveals an artist’s meditation on time and the relationship between art and life.
Stillwater Public Schools students were allowed to choose their subject matter and the media of their work in the exhibit to encourage their personal relationship with the art-making process. The art will be displayed inside PAC during the festival.
“We regularly host exhibits in partnership with local youth arts organizations,” Brasuell said. “We thought that the Stillwater Arts Festival was a wonderful opportunity to continue with that tradition so that all of the visitors could appreciate the work of our young artists.”
The City of Stillwater will provide live music, including guest artists Bruce Benson, Morgan, Val Gladden, Misspent Ukes and the Stillwater Big Band.
The festival will feature multiple art activities, including tote printmaking, raku firing (clay stoneware with glazing), soap making and more.
The Stillwater Public Library will host its annual Friends Book Sale next to the festival site.
The Friday Night Art Walk is downtown on April 21, and the OSU Museum of Art’s closing reception for Painting Influencers is April 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Stillwater Martial Arts will be providing transportation for festival guests at designated van stops.
“We are excited that some of our partner organizations will be adding to the weekend festivities with their own events,” Brasuell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.