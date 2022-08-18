The Grammy Award winning Shenandoah will perform at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series.
This is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour that is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and Northern Oklahoma College. The dinner will be held at the Renfro Center while the concert will be held in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center.
When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion.
Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.
The boys from Muscle Shoals have left a potent legacy in country music with more than 300 million streams, over 8 million combined album sales, and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.
Tickets may be purchased on a first come, first served basis for the event beginning Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m.
A reserved table with seating for eight may be purchased for $400, which includes dinner in the Renfro Center and concert in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center with preferred lower section seating.
Individual tickets for the concert may be purchased at a cost of $20 each. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets may be purchased by credit card by calling 580-628-6214 or in person at the NOC Development Office, Vineyard Library-Administration Building, NOC Tonkawa. Tickets may also be purchased at www.noc.edu
Former Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education Carl Renfro and the late Carolyn Renfro established the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program with a gift in 2006 to provide support for cultivating and enhancing the cultural and community enrichment offerings to northern Oklahoma on the Tonkawa campus and in the Ponca City area.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public two-year community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides high quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities and services.
NOC serves nearly 4,000 students through the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, and NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater. Of these students about 80% receive financial aid and/or scholarships. 75% of NOC students complete their degree with zero debt.
