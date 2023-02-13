Four Stillwater High School students displayed their art to a crowd of Stillwater Public School faculty, family and friends at the SHS Artist Reception at the Stillwater Community Center on Friday.
Skylar Combs, Olive Price, Mia Blake and Leah Wooten showed curated pieces from their classes at SHS.
“This was our first time to do the art show,” SPS Art Instructor Shannon Peters said.
Peters has taught in the SPS district for five years.
“My students are wonderful so I was really happy to have this opportunity for them because it’s a big deal,” Peters said.
Skylar Combs, a junior, pushed herself to develop her skills in classes like ceramics and drawing, but especially in painting.
“It’s something I’m really proud of,” Combs said. “All the teachers I’ve had have pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I think that’s the thing that’s made me create the art that I’ve made.”
Combs said her favorite art piece in the show was “Church in the Hill,” an Impressionistic-style painting after the Van Gogh style.
“The fact that this (show) is happening right now is insane,” Combs said. “I’m so happy.”
Olive Price, a junior, had a good elementary art instructor.
“She made me want to keep doing it,” Price said. “I was always pretty good at art.”
Price, who said she plans to become a dental hygienist, will keep art as her side hustle.
Her favorite piece was a “scratchboard” drawing of a giraffe.
To make the drawing, Price used a board covered in black ink. She “scraped,” or drew the giraffe with a special tool called a “scratch knife” to create lines and surfaces, revealing the white spaces to complete the picture.
Senior Mia Blake said she has always enjoyed art in school, but only recently took a lot of art classes in high school.
“Colored pencils have become my new favorite,” Blake said. “I started those in 2022.”
Her favorite piece in her display was her piece called “Psalm 69:34.”
“It says ‘Praise the Lord from heaven and earth,’” Blake said. “(It has) a really deep meaning. It’s super important to me.”
She plans to pursue a career in art therapy, where she can work with elementary-age children and still pursue her art.
Senior Leah Wooten drew a rainbow in daycare when she was four years old.
“When I was 12 my mom showed it to me,” Wooten said. “It looked amazing, (and I thought), I have to keep doing it. I just never stopped – I love it.”
Wooten enjoys acrylic painting and watercolor, but she excelled in one piece that focused on “one point perspective.”
“(It’s) learning about all the lines connecting to the one point,” Wooten said. “It took me four days. I showed it to my parents and they said ‘You could be an architectural drafter.’”
Wooten’s grandparents, David and Patti Runnels, were in attendance. Drawing, especially architectural drawing, runs in the family – Patti Runnels dad was a mechanical engineering draftsman.
“We’re so proud of her,” Patti Runnels said.
Wooten is not sure if college is in her plans, but she may consider painting on her own.
SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon attended the art show.
“It’s amazing how talented our kids are,” Gordon said. “This is a lot of fun to show off the kids’ talents. We’re very lucky.”
A dad from the SPS district who worked at the Stillwater Community Center reached out to Peters about the opportunity for SHS students to hold an art show.
“He said, ‘You might want to get in contact with Brian Mitchell from the Stillwater Art Guild, because they are trying to expand and have more community involvement,’” Peters said. “I reached out to Brian, and we went from there.”
Peters plans to cycle the artwork periodically so SHS can feature more students.
“We’re talking with the Community Center and the Art Guild about expanding our space,” Peters said.
Peters’ goal is to do hold an art show once a quarter so more students can be involved. The current art show will be on display for an “undetermined amount of time.”
In addition, Modella Art Gallery will be featuring art from SHS at an exhibit, with an opening reception on May 4.
