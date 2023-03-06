The Stillwater High School Wind Ensemble and the Oklahoma State University Wind Ensemble are coming together to present a concert – yet another in a series of SHS musical collaborations with OSU.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the OSU McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
It’s events such as these that are giving SHS students a taste of the opportunities available to them after high school.
“We were fortunate to host OSU’s horn studio for a combined horn choir concert at the SHS Performing Arts Center in December,” said Kevin Zamborsky, Director of Bands for Stillwater Public Schools. “Our students had the opportunity to play right alongside the OSU horn players on some combined pieces, as well as performing on our own and hearing the outstanding performance of the OSU horn studio."
OSU’s Pep Band Assistant Director Devan Moore invited the SHS Pep Band to perform at an OSU basketball game in February.
Moore refereed a Stillwater JV basketball game and stayed for part of the varsity game to hear the SHS Pep Band.
“She was impressed by both the enthusiasm and musicality our band exhibited, so she reached out to me about having our students join the OSU Spirit Band,” Zamborsky said. “I’m so glad she approached me with the idea. Our students loved the opportunity to be a part of the excitement of Big 12 Basketball, and it was a great way to help bridge the gap between high school and college band programs.”
Tuesday’s concert is set against a musical backdrop of other great accomplishments for SHS.
SHS Symphonic Band received 31 superior ensembles and 33 superior solos out of 69 total events for OSSAA District Solo and Ensemble. Five events received excellent ratings.
The SHS Wind Ensemble also performed under Zamborsky at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2022.
OSU Director of Bands Bradley Genevro just moved to Stillwater and had the opportunity to meet with SHS directors.
"We are always looking for ways to collaborate with the Stillwater community," Genevro said. "They are great teachers and a great team."
Genevro believes it's important for high school students to have a chance to explore future opportunities while also providing learning experiences for OSU students.
"Music provides connections," Genevro said. "It connects us all."
Zamborsky said opportunities for SHS to collaborate with OSU are among the many benefits of being in Stillwater.
“We have tremendous community support for music and music education,” Zamborsky said. “I am so thankful that our students in Stillwater Public Schools have opportunities to listen to and learn from not only the great students and faculty from OSU, but also the guests they bring in to perform at the McKnight Center.”
Tickets for the concert are available at mcknightcenter.org. Prices are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $7 for students.
