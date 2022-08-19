Gayle Hill, a long time Perkins resident, received recognition from Oklahoma TOPS for losing more than 100 pounds and maintaining it for 45 years at a ceremony in Perkins.
Hill lost her weight after joining TOPS. TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings.
The consistent group support was key to Hill’s success. At TOPS, Hill met Helen Petermann, who had joined at the same time as Gayle. Hill and Petermann became inseparable friends and were sometimes referred to as “Nip and Tuck” because they had a friendly competition to lose more weight than the other each week. In this way, these two friends were able to reinforce each other’s weight efforts to reach their goal weight, which they both did within 2 weeks of each other. “There were never any hurt feelings or criticism. It was just fun,” Hill said.
Other area TOPS members have also been successful losing weight with TOPS. Jana Comer, a Stillwater area resident who lost 122 pounds to reach her weight goal, was recognized at the Oklahoma TOPS State Recognition Days this spring in Tulsa. Each year TOPS recognizes men and women who have lost the most weight to reach their goal. Comer, whose 122-pound weight loss was the second most of any female TOPS member in the state, was crowned Oklahoma’s TOPS “Queen Runner Up” of 2021.
Comer took a “whole health” approach to weight loss by first eschewing fad diets and trends. “Listening to all the ‘breakthrough’ ideas and trends became mind boggling. Instead, I focused on eating a balanced diet and increasing exercise. I limited calories by increasing fruits and vegetables, cooking at home more often, portion control, and limiting – but not cutting out – high- or empty calorie foods. I still eat all the foods I love,” Comer said. “I met Gayle at the first TOPS meeting I attended. When she started giving me a hard time – teasing me, I knew I would fit in with this group.”
Courtney Mikolajczk, a member of the Perkins TOPS chapter and Stillwater resident, was recognized as a first place Division Winner for her 52-pound weight loss in 2021. Each year, TOPS selects one male and one female winner from across the state who has had the greatest weight loss during the calendar year from within each division.
Mikolajczk attributes her success to wellness programs, a healthier relationship with food, and, after being diagnosed with a gluten sensitivity, avoiding wheat products. “I am grateful to my friends, family, and my TOPS group for supporting me through this journey, but watch out, I’m not finished yet,” Mikolajczk said.
Hill has maintained her weight the second longest of anyone in the Oklahoma TOPS organization. “Without TOPS, it would be impossible to keep the weight off. I would be right back where I was if I were to drop out,” Hill said. Her advice to others is simple: “Get something that will work for you and do it.”
Visitors are welcome to attend a TOPS meeting, and the first meeting at any chapter is free. The two Stillwater TOPS chapters meet weekly as follows: Thursdays at 5 p.m. First Christian Church or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The Perkins chapter meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Perkins.
New TOPS members may choose one of three discounted packages. Annual renewal dues are $37 and some Chapters may charge nominal fees to cover operating costs. If you are interested in learning more about TOPS, contact Laci Bellew, Area Advocate, at 970-209-1690 or visit www.tops.org to find a chapter near you.
