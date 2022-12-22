Town & Gown Theatre in Stillwater debuts the first of its two “On the Edge” productions of the 2022-2023 season with this month’s unique event, “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues.”
As the title of the series suggests, the “Edge” productions are aimed at mature audiences and incorporate thematic content that might not be as familiar to audiences of the theater’s typical shows. As such, it should be noted that the “Reindeer Monologues” is NOT a Christmas story for the faint of heart – and definitely not one for the kids.
In this he-said – she-said story about the darker side of Santa, Vixen accuses the jolly old elf of some decidedly un-Christmas-like behavior. Is Santa truly the saint he’s purported to be, or is he a powerful, abusive villain? Or maybe both?
Each of the eight reindeer delivers a monologue about Vixen’s story as leaked to the media. Through their speeches, The Eight reveal points of view on the complex tale that audiences will find eerily similar to real-life situations.
Director Susan Weber reveals why she wanted to bring this difficult and thought-provoking play to Town & Gown.
“I directed this play eight years ago and thought it was a good time to bring it back. I like how the monologues give eight individuals the opportunity to stretch their acting skills in this dark comedy,” Weber said. “The play takes very adult situations and mixes them with the characters of Santa and the reindeer. It is definitely not a family Christmas play, but I have a wonderful cast and look forward to sharing their hard work.”
“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” will have a limited run of three production dates, from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 26 and can be obtained by calling the Town & Gown box office at 405-372-9122 or visit www.townandgown.org.
Tickets prices are $10 each, and this show is highly recommended for adults only.
Audience members who attend the Dec. 31 show will have the opportunity to stay afterward for Town & Gown’s official New Year’s Eve party, featuring the music of Functional Polly and a dance floor for the adventurous. A countdown to midnight and a spirited rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” will ring in the new year in style.
– Submitted
