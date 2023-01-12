The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art is pleased to announce Tradition Interrupted, an exhibition organized by Bedford Gallery to open the museum’s winter/spring season of programming.
Tradition Interrupted explores how artists weave contemporary ideas with traditional art and craft to create thought-provoking hybrid images and objects that have caught the world’s attention. The 12 artists in this show – and their traditions – hail from every corner of the globe. From rugs and mosaics to metalwork and ceramics, they are merging age-old art and craft customs with innovative techniques that interrupt tradition while still collaborating with the past.
“The artists in this show have lived their lives steeped in the traditions of their ancestors – their connections to cultural customs, imagery and materials are complex,” Exhibition Curator Carrie Lederer said. “Some have shared the trepidation they felt when they conceptualized and created the art you are about to see. But in the process of unraveling tradition, these artists are embracing it and bringing it forward.
“Ancestral memories and political history – at risk of being forgotten in our fast-paced, digital world – take center stage here. It’s harder to lose sight of something that is staring right at you.”
In addition to the artwork on loan, the installation features an interactive space inviting visitors of all ages to explore traditional crafting methods while reflecting on their own cultural practices.
“The interactive space includes art-making activities like paper kite-making,” Cat de Araùjo, curator of education at OSU Museum of Art said. “We have a map for visitors to learn more about different traditional materials used all over the world. We also have a wall of recipe cards for the community to share the recipes they grew up with.”
Serving up the present with a side of the past is another way to think about this exhibition. The museum’s programs offer opportunities for visitors to get involved with the artwork and explore cultural traditions in a contemporary context. There is something for everyone to explore.
Participating artists include Anila Quayyum Agha (Pakistan); Faig Ahmed (Azerbaijan); Camille Eskell (U.S.); Mounir Fatmi (Morocco); Ana Gómez (Mexico); Shirin Hosseinvand (Iran); Dinh Q. Lê (Vietnam); Steven Young Lee (U.S.); Jaydan Moore (U.S.); Ramekon O’Arwisters (U.S.); Jason Seife (U.S.); and Masami Teraoka (Japan).
Tradition Interrupted is on view at the OSU Museum of Art from Jan. 17 – April 1. Learn more at https://museum.okstate.edu/art/tradition-interrupted.html and follow us on social media @OSUMuseumof Art.
