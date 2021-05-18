Mayor Will Joyce and the Stillwater City Council have been vigilant in aligning their city with CDC guidelines.
As mask recommendations loosen, Stillwater residents are encouraged to exercise patience with those still wearing face masks.
Joyce rescinded a long-standing emergency declaration Friday; ending the Stillwater mask ordinance slightly ahead of May 25 – the date it was set to expire.
Joyce said he took those measures to keep his city in accordance with CDC guidance.
“The way our ordinance was worded, it relied on CDC guidance around its face mask guidance,” Joyce said. “Leaving it in place would have put us out of alignment with the CDC.”
Fully vaccinated people can now safely unmask under the newest set of recommendations. The relaxed restrictions are part of a broader shift back to normalcy and could leave those wearing masks in the minority.
Councilor Amy Dzialowksi, who wore her mask during the May 17 council meeting, acknowledged the benefits of having the mask ordinance in the past when speaking to a mostly unmasked audience.
“It’s so nice and lovely to see everybody’s smiling faces and to be gathered again in this way,” Dzialowski said. “It’s encouraging to know that people are going out and getting their vaccinations.”
While speaking, however, Dzialowski heartened those like her who are fully vaccinated but still feel the need to wear a mask for the protection of family members who are medically fragile or have not yet been vaccinated.
“I hope my mask can be an encouragement to the people in the community that need to stay the course for a little while longer,” Dzialowski said. “It can feel awkward now to be the one wearing the mask. Don’t let that be the case. Be gracious and kind. Hopefully, the rest of us will all extend that grace.”
Councilor John Wedlake, a practicing neurologist, also wore a mask at the meeting, and said he made that decision after talking with Dzialowski about her situation.
“I want to make it very clear that this is not a political statement,” Wedlake said. “This is a public health mitigation effort. Nothing more, nothing less.”
Individual businesses, schools and churches are still within in their rights to encourage and require masks.
“It’s one of those things that as we transition over to a time of hopefully some normalcy for us, be respectful of those that are wearing a mask because there may be multiple reasons that could be,” Wedlake said.
While the community seems to be turning the corner, Stillwater leaders reminded residents that everyone will do so at different times and to be kind and courteous to all people.
“We’ve persevered for this long. Hopefully as a community we’ll continue to persevere and extend that grace,” Dzialowski said. “I can’t wait to join the ranks of happy smiling faces.”
