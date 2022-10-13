The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded updated COVID-19 boosters to children 5-11 while most older Oklahomans still lag behind in booster shots.
The updated boosters are tailored to the omicron variant. The FDA previously authorized Pfizer-BioTech vaccines for children 5-11 and Moderna for children 6-17.
While the omicron variant has been far less deadly for Americans than earlier versions of the disease, it is considered much more contagious. There are close to 22,000 people in the United States currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Oklahomans initially responded in large numbers to the first doses of the vaccine. About 84.4 percent of Oklahomans 12-over have had at least one dose, though that number falls to 68.3 percent for fully vaccinated – adults were considered fully vaccinated with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot or two from the others available. Boosters became available for fully vaccinated individuals six months after the second dose.
Far fewer Oklahomans, like much of the country, have been boosted. The updated boosters became available in Oklahoma in September and are currently available at most local pharmacies.
The CDC reported around 11.5 million people in the United States have received a dose of the updated booster. Across the country, about 35.4 percent of people over the age of 5 have had a first booster. According to the CDC, 38.6 percent of Oklahomans in the 65-plus age group have had a second booster. That falls to 22.7 percent of Oklahomans in the 50-64 age group.
The only states trailing Oklahoma in booster rates are South Carolina (38.4) Georgia (37.4), North Dakota (36.6), Louisiana (35), Mississippi (33.2), Alabama (31.7) and North Carolina (30.9). Texas is also under 40 percent at 39.4.
Confirmed case counts have continued to fall across the state, though historically, cases usually begin to surge again after the holidays. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the new seven-day average for confirmed cases in Oklahoma is 308, down from 354 a week ago. Active confirmed cases have fallen from 5,746 to 4,665. There is an added caveat that many cases may go untested and positive at-home tests are not tracked by OSDH.
Stillwater was reported as having 39 active confirmed cases as of Oct. 9. OSU reported 26 active cases as of Oct. 6.
