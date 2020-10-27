Assistant Professor Andy Mattern from Oklahoma State University’s Department of Art, Graphic Design and Art History is participating in a virtual “Ask-an-Expert” question and answer session and discussion on photography for the Stillwater Public Library.
The Zoom presentation will take place 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The program is the first in what the library hopes to continue as an ongoing series over the next several months.
“We want to provide online learning opportunities that connect our community to local resources and one another,” said Stacy DeLano, library director. “Now is a great time to explore new subjects, improve skills and to learn about talented individuals that live right here in Stillwater.”
Andy Mattern holds an MFA in photography from the University of Minnesota and a BFA in Studio Art from the University of New Mexico. He has work in permanent collections at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the New Mexico Museum of Art and the Museum of Fine Arts-Houston. His photographs have appeared in several publications, including “ARTFORUM” and “The New Yorker.” Mattern has been teaching photography and digital media at Oklahoma State University since 2015.
Even though Mattern’s experience is in fine art, all skill levels and types of photography interests are encouraged to attend. The topics covered will be shaped by the participants.
“This is your chance to pick the brain of an expert,” DeLano said. “What would you like to know from someone who skilled in photography?”
Topics could include basic concepts in photography, how to take better family photos, using your phone for photography, quick image editing tips, the best free photo editing software or even advice for individuals looking to have a career in photography. However, questions about specific device operational issues will not be covered.
Questions can be submitted in advance at registration, or anytime during the discussion.
Participants must sign-up in advance to receive the Zoom presentation invite. Registration is taken online at tinyurl.com/AskExpertPhoto or on the library’s website library.stillwater.org. Attendees can also sign-up in person at the library’s help desk or by phone at 405-372-3633 ext. 8106.
More information about Andy Mattern, including examples of his work, can be found at andymattern.com and on OSU’s webpage for the Department of Art, Graphic Design, and Art History at art.okstate.edu.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
