With elderly and immunocompromised people more susceptible to the coronavirus, retirement communities around the Stillwater area were one of the first to close their doors to outside guests.
Only essential healthcare personnel and staff are allowed into them as of this moment while visitors – be it friends, family or chaplains – are being asked to stay out for the time being.
Toni Wolfe, executive director of Primrose Retirement Community at 823 Range Road, said their doors are closed to visitors and they have enacted a screening process.
“We are limiting all social visitors, no family members or friends,” Wolfe said. “We do have a screening process that everyone in our building has to go through and that is a list of questions. We check temperature of the person entering and that includes staff. Our residents are expected to stay in their apartments. We have ended all group activities and community dining. All food is delivered to their apartments.”
Social activities such as bingo, movie nights, chapel services and bible studies have also been closed off to aid with social distancing.
CC Crane, marketing director for Golden Oaks Village, 5505 W. 19th Ave. said they have been practicing social distancing, as well, but feels the clients still have a good amount of social interaction with staff members.
“We are observing social distancing so all communal activities that would gather residents all together in a room are discontinued temporarily here,” Crane said. “We want to make sure each resident is maintaining social engagement, though, so they see our staff frequently throughout the day as we are monitoring their dietary needs, hydration needs, personal care needs and medication needs. In terms of interacting with each other, let’s say some sort of service in the dining room, they are seated six feet apart, like one person per table.”
Crane said they also have a no-visitor policy right now aside from end-of-life visitation in a person’s final hours. No one under 19 is allowed and visitors in those final hours must wear masks. The staff has been prepared on everything it needs to do to maintain a safe place for the residents at Golden Oaks.
“The staff are using appropriate hygiene practices according to what the CDC is recommending like frequent hand-washing, sanitizing gel, they do not come to work if they are sick, they are being screened upon entry including temperature check,” Crane said. “We want our staff to come to work when healthy and can provide good care.”
In an update sent to family members at Golden Oaks, it was stated that all food deliveries would be left outside the main entrance and staff would bring it inside, as well as all construction and renovation projects would stop until further notice.
At Stillwater Creek, 1215 W. 10th Ave., administrator Jennifer Richmond said the staff is also learning how to check for COVID-19 symptoms and doing everything it can to have a safe environment at the assisted living center.
“Basically, we are taking every precaution that the CDC recommends,” Richmond said. “We have three of our individuals who are certified specialists that are going through the CDC courses as we speak and keeping us updated. We are doing education with all of our staff. Safety precautions, isolations, gloves, masks. You name it, we are implementing and trying it.”
Richmond mentioned there has been some schedule changes and Stillwater Creek is working with its employees to accommodate them as some workers are parents whose kids are now out of school for a few weeks. For some of them, it means having four 12-hour shifts instead of five 8-hour ones.
“We definitely are trying to meet their needs,” Richmond said. “Our schedulers are working nonstop right now of making some accommodations.”
While visitation is closed off in-person, Richmond said residents can still see their loved ones virtually as they are allowing family to FaceTime in. They have to call the Stillwater Creek main line and then an employee will use their phone or an iPad to set up the call.
“We are using our own personal devices to make sure that face-to-face interaction and that there is that communication with them because a lot of our folks don’t have that access,” Richmond said. “We all typically have some sort of iPhone device to make sure those needs are met.”
Stillwater Creek also had this statement regarding its precautions for the coronavirus.
“In response to the conditions created by COVID-19 and consistent with guidance provided by the CDC, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and other medical professionals, we took the precautionary step last week to suspend all medically unnecessary visitation," the statement read. "While we regret the temporary inconvenience this may cause for our residents and their loved ones, the population we serve has been demonstrated to be among the most vulnerable to the effects of this virus. We must therefore take the steps we have available to help protect them. We will continue to work to minimize the impact of this decision, including facilitating phone visits between residents and family members. We also continue to monitor the situation and strive to ensure that our policies are consistent with the latest guidance from federal, state and local health and government officials.”
Brookdale Senior Living, 1616 E. McElroy Road, had a statement regarding its changes because of the coronavirus.
“Brookdale is taking precautionary measures, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has released guidelines for employers and businesses to contain the spread of the virus,” the statement reads. “Brookdale’s number one priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates.
“Right now, our main focus is prevention. We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as influenza with staff. These include reminders about flu vaccines, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.
“We have a corporate emergency response team in place to provide support to the local teams, especially in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.