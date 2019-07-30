Another epic summer reading program has come to an end. From unicorns and astronauts to science, magic and beyond – we’ve made a lot of great memories this summer. We hope that all of the participants had as much fun as we did.
This summer has also marked a big transition at the library. As many of you have heard by now, long-time Stillwater resident, librarian and newspaper column writer Stacy DeLano has become our new library director! Staff is shifting around a little bit and several library staff members will be now take turns writing the weekly library column.
My name is Emily States and I’ve been working at the library for as an adult services librarian for almost eight years now. I recently got promoted to fill Stacy’s previous position of adult services supervisor. You will be hearing from me a lot more now, and from some other familiar faces from the library. If you aren’t sure if you know me stop by and say hello sometime!
I want to start by saying that we would not be able to do a fraction of the things we do without the support we get from our community. The money they raise from the book sale is HUGE. The summer reading program would not be possible without the Friends.
We were also very fortunate this summer to connect with the Oklahoma NASA Grant Consortium and Education Resource Center. They provided STEM training for librarians, hands-on activities and volunteers for events and they made it possible for us to get real life astronaut John Herrington to Stillwater. THANK YOU SO MUCH for helping us make this summer extra special and for creating a partnership that will continue to benefit our library and the Stillwater community in the future.
Local businesses are also instrumental in helping the library promote summer reading. They provide in-kind donations and incentives for all ages that encourage our community to read. A SUPER BIG THANK YOU to Chris’ University Spirit, Cockrell EyeCare Center, Sonic, Arvest Bank, Frontier Lanes, McDonalds, OnCue, Texas Roadhouse, What-a-Burger, Monty Harper, Youth Fitness Zone, Blue Spruce, Kicker, Pizza Hut, Zaxby’s, Red Rock Bakery, Chick-fil-A, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, StillyArts, Insomnia Cookies, Domino’s Pizza, Raising Cane’s, Red Lobster, Olive Garden and Simplicity Tea and Co.
Even though summer is over programming keeps going at the library! This Saturday, Aug. 3 the library is partnering with OSU’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders to host an all-day Parkinson’s disease educational event from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from noon-1 p.m. the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will offer a free program on Older Driver Safety.
Keep up-to-date with library happenings on our website https://library.stillwater.org.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
