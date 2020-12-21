When I was a little kid, I was obsessed with proving that Santa Claus was not real. I was always on the lookout for wrapping paper in our house that matched Santa’s, searching for discrepancies in my parents’ Santa stories and keenly aware of any gifts that may accidentally peek out of the closets. I was a girl on a mission. But, in retrospect, I think that my agenda was more idealistic than it seems. I wanted Santa to be real, but I wanted to know that I had all the facts. While I did not realize it at the time, Santa Claus brought out something in me that would become a lifelong interest: investigative research.
It kind of makes sense, right? That a mini-Sherlock Holmes looking for evidence of Santa Claus would grow up to become a librarian. After all, librarians are always looking for the facts. I’m also somewhat obsessed with true crime and solving mysteries. This year, I have dug in deep. I listen to podcasts, watch TV shows, and read books that all have to do with unraveling the truth. I’m a little surprised by this because it is not my usual reading mode, but it has given me a way to focus my energy and bring out my inner sleuth.
It may seem a little odd to recommend crime and mystery books around the holidays, but this year is nothing if not odd. My reading habits have changed, and this year, I think I will be spending Christmas exercising the detective skills I started honing more than thirty years ago. Whether you want your mysteries with a holiday twist or a more classic whodunit, I have some suggestions. We will save true crime for another day.
Mysteries with a Christmas flair:
• “Jane and the 12 Days of Christmas” by Stephanie Barron (MYSTERY BARRON) - This is an installment in the Jane Austen Mystery series, and Jane is celebrating Christmas Eve in 1812 with friends at a party. One of the Yuletide revelers dies in a tragic accident, which Jane immediately views with suspicion. If the accident was in fact murder, the killer is one of Jane’s guests.
• “The Redeemer” by Jo Nesbo (MYSTERY NESBO, eBook, eAudiobook) - In this “Harry Hole Series” title, Christmas shoppers stop to hear a Salvation Army concert on a crowded Oslo street. A gunshot cuts through the music and the bitter cold: one of the singers falls dead, shot in the head at point-blank range.
• “Mystery in White” by Jefferson Farjeon (MYSTERY FARJEON) - Originally published in 1937, this British classic was re-released in 2014. A snowbound train should be a safe, if slightly inconvenient, place to spend Christmas, no? Death, it turns out, is a passenger on this run, and as passengers begin to fear, some make a bid for escape.
• “The Mistletoe Murder and Other Stories” by P.D. James (eBook & eAudiobook only) - A collection of four short whodunit style mysteries that will leave you guessing until the very end of each and every one.
Here are a few picks that are on several “Best Mystery of the Year” lists in case you are looking for something solid, relatively new, and outside of the holiday season.
• “Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line” by Deepa Anappara (MYSTERY ANAPPARA/New Shelf) - This one is based on a true story and follows a nine-year-old who decides to use crime-solving skills he picked up on TV to find a missing classmate. Suspense builds as more children start to go missing in a sprawling Indian metropolis.
• “And Now She’s Gone” by Rachel Hall Howzell (the book is on its way to the library/you can place a hold and the eBook is on the OK Virtual Library)- A woman has disappeared, but did she leave because she wanted to? A private investigator begins searching for Isabel, and her secrets start to unravel.
• “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman (MYSTERY OSMAN/New Shelf, eBook & eAudiobook) - A group of unlikely friends in a retirement village’s jigsaw room to discuss unsolved crimes. Then a murder happens in their town, and they find themselves involved in their first live case.
• “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson (MYSTERY SWANSON) - A bookstore employee once posted a list of eight mysteries, each with a perfect murder, on the blog of a Boston bookstore. Years later, an FBI agent tells him she’s investigating multiple killings that she believes may have been influenced by his blog post. If you like Agatha Christie, this one might be your jam.
Need more specific suggestions? Please reach out to us by phone at (405) 372-3633 x8106 or email askalibrarian@stillwater.org. Librarians love giving book recommendations as much as we enjoy investigative research!
