This summer the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is celebrating with the sounds of music and summer games. Our Cool Classic Series returns and for 2nd Saturday and 3rd Thursday activities for all will be taking place.
In July, the “Cool Classics” summer concert series will return to the Sheerar Auditorium. This will be the 13th season of this summer tradition, and all concerts within the series take place at 7:30 pm. Each concert will be approximately one hour in length. Admission is completely free, but seating will be limited to the first 200 people in attendance. Each concert will be followed by a reception sponsored by local community groups, including the Daughters of the American Revolution on July 12, League of Women Voters Stillwater on July 19, and the Payne County Historical Society on July 26.
The Cool Classic series will see the return of two groups from last year and the introduction of new group preforming for the first time. The new addition to the Cool Classics series features a performance by Erin Yeaman, an award winning classical cellist, who will be accompanied by pianist Cynthia Cortright and flutist Jennifer Peck on July 12th. The OK Strings will be joining us on July 19th. This group was put together by Kaleb Benda who is accompanied by Assistant Conductor of the Enid Symphony Orchestra, and Director of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Concert Band. The series’ final performance will be on July 26th when Trio Aleszky hits the stage. This group is made up of Allyson Eskitch on piano, Paulo Eskitch on violin, Krassi Figg on cello.
In addition, the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar will be hosting for the first time ever Curator Camp. What is Curator Camp? It will be a three-day exploration of every inch of the museum, investigate history mysteries, learn what it takes to put together an exhibit and then each camper will have an opportunity to curate their own mini exhibit. The camp will have two age groups from 10 a.m. to noon 6-8 year olds will be in camp and from 2-5 p.m. 9-12 year olds will take place. If you are still looking for that fun summer, activity for your child sign them up for Curator Camp. The registration fee for 6-8 year olds will be $35 and for 9-12 year olds, it will be $50. There are limited spots available so stop by the museum to learn more or enroll your child.
To continue the fun our 2nd Saturday and 3rd Thursday of July will feature old-fashioned games for the whole family to try. Bring the family to given them a try and explore your local history museum. The museum will be open on July 13th from 1-4 p.m. for 2nd Saturday and games will be available from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday. As always admission is free. www.sheerarmuseum.org to learn more.
Amy Loch is the director at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.