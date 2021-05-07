The Stillwater History Museum’s newest exhibit features “COVID: a Year in Review.” Viewing this display, visitors wil be able to get a big picture of the pandemic from local, state, national, and global headlines, captions, and images. A unique collage highlights mask wearing, social distancing, and the many ways COVID impacted our daily lives – AND how we all dealt with it. In preparation for an extension of this exhibit in the fall, we’re asking everyone to think about what people looking back 10 years from now should know about the COVID-19 experience and share that through images, comments, objects, etc. Visit the Museum Facebook page @sheerarmuseum to share your ideas.
“Early Oklahoma: Black Hope/Black Dreams” continues on display through May 29, 2021. This traveling exhibit, offered through the Oklahoma Historical Society, features the accomplishments of three individuals (Edwin Preston McCabe, Roscoe Dunjee, and Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher) who had a vision for greater opportunity and equality for themselves and others. Their accomplishments opened doors and opened minds; their influence reached beyond their generations and lifespan.
Since the exhibit opened, we have located materials in our collection that provide additional information about Stillwater’s African American community. When you visit, you’ll be able to examine these items.
The “Daughters of the American Revolution” (DAR) exhibit presented jointly with the local and state chapters of the DAR is also on display through May 29, 2021.
Through the month of June, enjoy a wide variety of “Stillwater Collects: Frogs” from the collection of Ann Houston. Her family has a cabin on Yost Lake. Ann describes how her collection got its start:
“One June night in 2002, while cruising around Yost Lake with friends, we came upon a couple of boys who were frog-gigging – not an unusual sport at a lake where bullfrogs thrive. When asked what they were doing, they proudly dumped out two buckets full of 54 dead bullfrogs! I was horrified—and was also a current member of the Yost Lake Board. A new rule was passed the next day “outlawing” frog-gigging—publicized by bright green Yost Lake Bullfrog Endangered Species fliers. It took several years before the glorious bullfrog choir that we took for granted was heard from again!”
On the calendar is the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar’s first event in awhile: on June 12, from 11am-2pm, the Museum will host a butterfly event that will include music, science, craft, and food. The Back-up Band will play on the steps of the auditorium to allow for social distancing, and many of the activities will be located outdoors on the grounds of the Museum. The event is in celebration of the Museum having been awarded its very own Wings of Hope butterfly with a planned installation in the fall of this year. To build the excitement, the Museum will feature and exhibit of images from other Wings of Hope butterflies located at schools, churches, and non-profits in a special summertime opening, also on June 12. A second “hatching” of business-related butterflies will take place in the fall with the installation of the Museum’s butterfly.
As we close out the semester, we say goodbye to our two OSU Work Study students Lara Horinek and Ryder Erdley. Horinek has organized and entered data for numerous photographs and archival materials this year. Erdley digitized many blueprints from the Museum’s collection. As a result of a recently awarded historic preservation grant, Katelyn Frye will continue to work with the Museum’s textile collection, improving documentation, and textile storage and organization. Volunteers Terry Berry and Juthi Ghosh have been rehousing documents and entering their locations into our PastPerfect database. When we renovated the archival storage area this past year, all items had to be removed. As they went back into storage, many of these items were relocated and needed to be updated in the database.
The Museum continues to be open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge. Masks are required; hand sanitizers are available throughout the Museum. 702 South Duncan Street, 405-377-0359, sheerarmuseum.org.
