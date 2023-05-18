The Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games have drawn thousands of athletes to Stillwater this week, each one bringing a unique story about challenges faced and overcome.
The athletes from across the state have competed in nine sports.
Here are some inspiring stories from the past two days of events:
75-year-old pitcher
Although some would not expect a 75-year-old to be on an Oklahoma Special Olympics team, Jimmy Crowder, pitcher for the Claremore Wildcats softball team, is a true testament to the dedication of many of the competing athletes.
Crowder pitches for the Claremore Wildcats softball team. He moved with his family to Oklahoma this past year and has been playing for the Wildcats ever since.
“In California, I played for 33 years. Then, I moved up here and now I'm with the Claremore Wildcats,” Crowder said.
Due to the irregular functions of his right hand, Crowder cannot wear a regular glove while pitching because it does not fit. Crowder tried to wear a glove on his left hand, but he cannot pitch with his right hand.
Despite the challenges that Crowder faces, his love for the game is evident in every pitch, every high five and every smile while out on the field.
Guided by love
Spectator and volunteer enthusiasm propelled 12-year-old Mia Rodriguez across the finish line in the 25-meter walk.
Mia was born with optic nerve hypoplasia – the leading ocular cause of blindness and visual impairment in children. Its cause is unknown and cases are rare.
Her pituitary gland did not develop, so her parents have to administer oxygen and hydrocortisone every morning and evening.
“Every day it’s a challenge for her, but she’s able to navigate through the world,” said her mother, Maria Rodriguez.
Mia is a sixth-grader at Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Thursday was her third time competing at the Special Olympics, but it was the first time she used a cane.
“We've been practicing learning how to walk with her cane and navigate because that's a new skill for her,” Special Education teacher Erica Lowe said. “So we thought today would be a great day to showcase her skills.”
Lowe said Mia enjoys training and loves music, so they play her favorite songs to help her get motivated when she trains at school.
Thursday’s race was difficult for her.
“Ms. Lowe had to physically drag her to walk across,” her father, Johnny Rodriguez said. “It’s like that a lot. We know it's going to be a challenge everywhere we go. We know she's going to give us an attitude and not going to want to do a lot of things.”
He said communication has always been the family’s biggest challenge.
“She doesn't communicate when something's hurting her … she shuts down completely,” he said.
Encouragement from her family, coaches and event volunteers helped.
“We feel really good about ourselves … that we brought her here. We participated,” Johnny Rodriguez said. “We're letting her know that she needs to be involved despite her disabilities or issues.”
Although it was great to be back in Stillwater for the games, he said, sometimes Mia has to be pushed to finish the day. But this is a good lesson for her.
“I think once she gets past that curve, I think we'll be able to understand her a lot more,” Johnny Rodriguez said.
Leading athletes
Dan Dininger is a part of the Athlete Leadership program for the Oklahoma Special Olympics, a program that allows individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to develop and showcase their abilities in leadership roles.
This program is a 12-week process guided by three key principles: education and awareness, training and leadership positions. Dininger is a proud member of this program and these courses.
“It teaches individuals like myself, with any (intellectual or) physical disability, to be a leader and to give back to what they are receiving,” Dininger said.
Dininger explained his personal experience, in which the program sends Athlete Leadership lessons via the Internet and even allows its participants to partake in a final project.
“I had to lead an athlete zoom meeting to get new ideas and new events. For example, some athletes don't like to run, jump, etc. Our thing is to be able to include everybody, not just having one person sit on the side,” Dininger said. “They are in the process of talking about having a cooking contest.”
Dininger accompanied the Claremore Wildcats to the Oklahoma Special Olympics this year. This is his third year with the team.
“I'm wanting to try to get different events because all they offer is softball,” Dininger said.
Dininger’s efforts to expand and improve the opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is evident.
Dininger was awarded for his participation and completion of Athlete Leadership on Wednesday evening, during the Oklahoma Special Olympics opening ceremonies.
Let the good times roll
Kalie Scott, 20, was among hundreds participating in bocce just outside Gallagher-Iba Arena. This was her 10th year of bocce competition, she said.
At this year’s Special Olympics, she entered the doubles division with her 13-year-old brother, Kole.
The siblings are from Minco Public Schools. They said it was nice to see the event regain its high attendance in its second year after the COVID-19 hiatus.
In bocce, a palina, a small white ball, is thrown into a court. Teams then take turns rolling four larger bocce balls, and the team with a ball closest to the palina wins.
The Scotts won their last game on their last throw.
But this year was more special than others, not for athletics, but for academics. Kalie was recognized on-stage for graduating from the Athlete Leadership program.
The Scotts’ grandmother, Tammy Davis, said it was the program’s first year in Minco. Students gave public speeches and spoke to law enforcement agencies about special education.
