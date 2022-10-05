Attorneys for Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle have filed a response calling the protective order filed by a former city councilor, “frivolous.”
Darrell Dougherty – who has an ongoing civil case against the City of Stillwater, Stillwater Police and Oklahoma DHS – filed protective orders Sept. 26 against city and county officials. He sought protective orders against McNickle, District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas and judges Stephen Kistler and Michael Kulling.
The protective order case was sent to Lincoln County, where Judge Emily Mueller has ordered an ex party show cause hearing for Oct. 13. All of the orders have the same court date.
Mueller issued a letter to Dougherty on Sept. 30 saying that on the court date Dougherty should “please be prepared to present how these cases meet the statutory requirements for the protective order…If I determine your cases meet the threshold for a protective order I will set the matter for trial on the merits. However, I will dismiss them at that hearing if they do not meet the statutory requirements.”
McNickle’s attorneys argued that Dougherty’s petition do not meet those requirements in their response and rejection, writing that the petition against McNickle “is deficient on its face.”
According to the attorneys, the petition fails to allege that McNickle is a “family member, household member, or intimate partner of the Defendant pursuant to (state law).
“Further, nowhere in his 22-page petition does Plaintiff identity conduct which would even vaguely resemble stalking or harassment.”
The attorneys write that Dougherty’s petition is another attempt to “intimidate and harass pubic officials within the City of Stillwater and Payne County so as to produce outcomes that would benefit him in his custody case or merely out of spite for past decisions involving his case.”
Dougherty has alleged in his civil case that the City, DHS and SPD failed to properly investigate allegations of physical and sexual abuse.
