At Monday’s meeting, the Payne County Economic Development Authority approved payment of $6,500 to Steven F. Cundiff, C.P.A., for his audit of the authority for the 2019 calendar year.
The audit reflects that the authority has $113,476 of funds on hand in cash or demand deposits at the end of the year, down from $118,945 at the beginning of the year.
The audit shows that the authority in 2019 made a grant of $9,660 to the City of Glencoe and promotional economic grants of $16,810. The grant for the City of Glencoe was for a Christmas tree that was erected before the 2018 holiday season.
The authority also issued grants of $15,000 to the City of Yale for an 18-foot-tall animated Christmas tree and $1,810 to the Three Dogs Bakery in Stillwater. The trustees for the authority have approved a $15,000 grant for the Dunkin Theatre in Cushing.
Payment on that grant by the authority has been extended until June 30, pending completion of the renovation of the theatre.
The audit reflects that the authority issued $3.815 million of revenue bonds in 2015 for the Glencoe Public Schools Project and $15 million of revenue bonds in 2018 for the Meridian Technology Center Project.
According to Trustee Chris Reding, the primary revenue sources for the authority are administrative fees paid to the authority for issuing the bonds and interest earned on those fees. No sales tax funds are paid into the authority.
