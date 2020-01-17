District 9 District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas is arguing against a recommended sentence commutation for a man who was convicted in 2012 of drug trafficking in Logan County.
Larry Lawton was sentenced after jury recommendation to life without parole. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended commuting the sentence to 20 years imprisonment.
According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, Lawton had prior convictions for drug trafficking, possession with intend to distribute, conspiracy, carrying contraband into jail and carrying a fireman after a previous felony conviction. In two prior prison stints, Lawton said he had been afforded drug treatment, according to the DA’s office.
The DA’s office wrote that Lawton’s commutation would make him eligible for parole this April. She went personally in front of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to argue that the “will of the people of Logan County” who heard evidence in the case was being subverting.
“Austin Thomas advised the panel that Lawton had never accepted responsibility for his actions and, in fact, when the verdict was rendered he attacked his own attorney in the open court and threw an object at the prosecution table narrowly missing the Assistant District Attorney and the detective,” the release states. “It took five deputies and a Taser for them to get the defendant under control and removed from the courtroom.”
Austin Thomas also suggested that if any commutation were offered, a valid sentence could be life the possibility of parole, opposed to the 20-year sentence. She said it “would be a valid sentence even after recent criminal justice reforms efforts, particularly as this was his third trafficking conviction.” She said the 39.7 grams of crack cocaine Lawton possessed was well in excess of the current threshold.
She said that the amount of drugs and cash Lawton had on him, “represented dozens and dozens of crimes already committed and anticipated to be committed in our community. It represented dozens and dozens of victims, the motivation for other violent crimes, property crimes, sex trafficking crimes (when police entered the room a user was found under the bed sheets apparently giving her body away to get her rock) and the loss of security for our neighborhoods. That number of customers also represented dozens of new addicts that will repeat the above cycles over and over again growing more community insecurity and devastating families and individuals."
"This man's behavior in and out of the courtroom has shown contempt for the judge, the community and its laws. That is not fixable behavior. Even the presentence report prepared for the trial judge before the sentence was formalized stated, ‘These offenses appear to be indicative of a persistent pattern of criminal behavior and he will endanger the safety and lives of others.’”
Austin Thomas said the commutation would be “positive reinforcement of negative behavior,” because Lawton had never admitted wrongdoing and it was “a slap in the face and disrespectful to the citizens of Guthrie who alerted the police to the blatant criminal activity happening in front of them, to law enforcement who worked so hard to remove this trafficker from the community, to the judge and jury who actually heard the evidence and made decisions, to the Court of Criminal Appeals who heard his appeal and found nothing improper in the trial proceedings and the verdicts, and to our case agents, Assistant District Attorneys and defense attorneys who were threatened and assaulted by this defendant in open court."
Austin Thomas also took exception to state law that she believes has not worked as intended, and urged citizens to “question reformers who argue the will of the people is to be lenient on all drug crimes.”
"My people, the people I represent in Logan County, made their will heard with their verdict. It is unfortunate that no one seems to be listening to my people, but instead spouting off political sound bites that ‘the will of the people is to not incarcerate,’” she said. Adding that, “every week a citizen asks why this is happening and when I tell them it's because of the passage of (State Question) 780 and now the encouragement to pass (State Question) 805, without fail they are angry and say that is not what they thought 780 would do. It's time for us to step up and let those who are releasing career criminals out of prison to commit more crimes that they are ignoring our will."
