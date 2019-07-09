Multiple people have reported that Shawn Pittman – a person of interest after his parents were found dead Tuesday morning in Stroud – was taken into custody by law enforcement.
#BREAKING: Shawn Pittman, 39, now in police custody. Pittman has been listed as a person of interest after his parents were found murdered this morning in their Stroud home. This is the minivan he was traveling in @kfor pic.twitter.com/Gi4VFiDUyk— Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) July 9, 2019
Commenters on the OSBI Facebook page said they witnessed Pittman's apprehension.
Pittman, 39, is a former Ripley resident.
Very little information has been released about the deaths in Stroud. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told KFOR the deceased were identified as Mark and Pauletta Pittman, parents to Shawn Pittman. KFOR's Lil Zheng reported that Pittman lived with his parents, and the investigation began as a welfare check after Pauletta Pittman failed to show up to work.
According to the OSBI, the double homicide took place in the 500 block of West 10th Street in Stroud. Stroud police responded at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a coworker of Pauletta’s called. There they found Pauletta, 63, and husband Mark, 65, deceased in the home.
A coworker of Pauletta’s called Stroud police at approximately 9:30 this morning when Pauletta didn’t show up for work. Officers conducted a welfare check at the house and discovered the couple. The Stroud Police Department requested the OSBI to assist with the investigation.
A cause of death has not been released. According to OSBI, the crime scene unit is still processing the scene and the medical examiner's office has not made a determination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.