The first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza also known as “bird flu” to be reported in Oklahoma has been found in a wild duck in Payne County. The duck was infected with the Eurasian H5 strain of the extremely infectious virus.
“While Oklahoma has not seen HPAI in a backyard or commercial poultry flock this year, the finding of this single duck adds Oklahoma to a long list of states with confirmed cases of HPAI,” Dr. Rod Hall, State Veterinarian for Oklahoma, said in a release from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. “I encourage poultry owners of all kinds to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, wild birds infected with HPAI might not show signs of illness but they can still carry the disease to new areas when they migrate, exposing domestic poultry.
APHIS wild bird surveillance, a program designed to provide early warning and to help both the agency and poultry producers reduce the risk of it spreading to their flocks, is underway through spring.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Avian Influenza A viruses type H5, H7 and H9 can infect people, but Oklahoma agriculture officials said the type of HPAI virus recently found in Oklahoma is considered low risk to people.
It is, however, extremely dangerous to the poultry species that are important to Oklahoma agriculture.
Symptoms in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea, the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture said. The virus can cause sudden death in birds, even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms, and can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.
“We’re asking that anyone involved with poultry or egg production, from large farms all the way down to backyard flock, review and implement their biosecurity practices to ensure the health and well-being of their flocks,” Hall said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture said there have been no known cases of HPAI in domestic birds in Oklahoma, but the disease continues to infect domestic flocks throughout the northern and eastern U.S. Since January of 2022, there have been 77 confirmed cases of HPAI in domestic flocks.
More than 40 countries saw outbreaks in 2021, causing millions of birds to be culled and driving up food prices, Bloomberg reported in December.
APHIS tracks U.S. cases found in a wide variety of wild birds, including geese, ducks, hawks, vultures, owls, gulls, pelicans and bald eagles. The list can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov.
Hunters are urged to take precautions when they come in contact with wild birds. The recommended biosecurity measures can be found at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/.../2015/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf
People should report sick wild birds in Oklahoma to USDA Wildlife Services at 405-521-4039.
Domestic poultry species that become sick or die should be reported to the ODAFF Animal Industry Division at 405-522-6141.
