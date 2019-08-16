Twas the last Friday of summer vacation when all through the school, teachers were hustling and bustling trying to keep cool.
That was the setting at Stillwater High School on Friday and for most of the past week as school is officially back in session Monday. From meeting to meeting, teachers readied themselves for the coming semester. Whether it was cleaning up their rooms or working on lesson plans, the faculty was doing last-minute preparations for another school year.
“I am almost ready, but I am so excited to meet my new classes," Tricia Klopfenstein said. "I can’t wait to meet them and see what this year brings and has to hold for us."
Entering her ninth year in the district and 14th overall, Klopfenstein mostly teaches juniors and seniors, but occasionally has some sophomores in her science classes, as well. With so many students continuing to come in, there is cause for some nervousness, but Klopfenstein said with her experience, she doesn’t get as stressed anymore.
“I used to not sleep well the night before school started,” Klopfenstein said. “I never slept well until my eighth year of teaching and then I figured it out and didn't have to stress sleep.”
Down the hall in the large corridors of the 6A school, music echoed from Joshua Haar’s room. Going into his fourth year at Stillwater, Haar is implementing some United States history into his usual syllabus that focuses on the world’s past.
That includes putting some posters up of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X alongside the already present Ghandi.
Haar said he loves when students come back to town, not only Stillwater High students but also ones from Oklahoma State University.
“It doesn’t matter if it is starting in August or January, the first week or so is getting used to the kids and once you get that first week or two under the belt, people start getting comfortable and things tend to roll pretty well after that,” Haar said. “It is fun. Stillwater is very education oriented as evidenced by the continual approval of the bond issues. We are definitely seeing growth and seeing kids come in every day. I am excited, it will be a good year. Teaching U.S. history in the classroom for the first time in a few years will keep me busy.”
Coming straight from the Couch Park baseball field to the SHS campus was coach Jimmy Harris. Trading in his baseball cap for his reading glasses, Harris is jubilant for the new year.
As a financial literacy teacher, Harris has new groups every nine weeks so he gets to meet a lot of people and this year, it’s going to be even more unique.
“I have a daughter who is starting high school and she is in my class, so this will be the first time I have ever experienced that so I am really looking forward to that,” Harris said. “I look forward to meeting new people and I really like getting my baseball players in there because they see a different side of me instead of barking at them. They get to see a funner side of me.”
Over in the large SHS library, Brenda Ferguson is elated for the year to start for more reasons than just the students coming back. Recently, the library was given its budget back for the first time in years thanks to Superintendent Marc Moore and the school board, Ferguson said.
“We are going to be able to purchase books that kids have requested and ones that teachers need the kids to have for their courses and it is just going to make a big difference so we are excited,” Ferguson said.
Like the students who get to meet friends after the summer vacation, teachers are the same way by getting reacquainted with colleagues. Michael Porter and Jason Carley work across the hall from each other and have a good rapport.
“Guys like Jason are awesome. Jason Carley does everything for new teachers, helps them out and shows them around. I try to follow in his footsteps,” Porter said.
Carley has been teaching for 21 years, all in the same room as his field of study is social studies including sociology and criminology. Teaching is fun to Carley, but he also knows it is an important profession.
“Sociology really is about life and of course, criminology we deal with students for the last 21 years,” Carley said. “Our school resource officer, I taught him, Of course, some have gone the other way. I had a person who sat over here who committed murder and is prison. I always try to teach my classes, especially in criminology, that I really want to protect them from being a victim or a perp so I hope there are things I can do that they will hear and hopefully not go from one ear out the other.”
Porter teaches math at SHS as well as OSU and has been busy setting up his room for the new year, looking forward to Monday and all that the first week entails.
“Getting your room looking good, that’s one big thing and then getting everything set up for what you are going to teach,” Porter said. What else, the barrage of emails. It is from everyone with all kinds of people wanting to know stuff. And I know all kinds of things so that is a constant, too. We have our professional development meetings, updates on software. It is just back at it again.”
“I love the first day of school. Everyone shows up on time and is ready to go,” Porter said. “Their motivation is here and they are sky high the first day. A little different near the end with graduation around the corner, but the first week is awesome, though.”
