When you’re a band kid, the end of summer means a return to the field and working on the band block. That hasn’t changed. But the Stillwater High School Pioneer marching band has had to make adjustments this year to increase social distance and limit contact, thanks to COVID-19.
Marching competitions have been canceled and Band Director Kevin Zamborsky said he's still not sure what football season will look like, but the band is still getting ready for the school year and whatever that brings.
It’s required a new approach to almost every aspect of working with the band members, he said.
Their traditional two-a-day practices, four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening, have been dropped to a single, intensive four-hour practice in the morning.
Zamborsky said it requires the leaders to be “deliberate in our planning and fast-paced in our execution” to pack eight hours of learning into a shorter session.
Rehearsals that would normally be held inside have also been moved outside, and students who would usually sit almost shoulder to shoulder are spaced further apart. Marching formations have been spread out a bit more and everybody is facing the same direction while marching instead of passing each other.
The students wear masks, except for those who play wind instruments, and then they only take them off while playing. Snack break, which is often a time to hang out with friends, has been cut and a prohibition on close physical contact means congratulatory gestures like high fives has forced a turn to “air high fives” from at least six feet away.
Because of the limited time, Zamborsky also had to cut the exercise segment where band members do calisthenics like crunches and push ups.
“Probably most of the kids don’t miss this,” he said.
Band members usually bond pretty tightly with the other members of their section, but may not know others as well, he said. The pandemic has forced this year’s leaders to scrap plans they had made to help create closer connections between the different sections.
Zamborsky’s own daughter, who is a member of the color guard, doesn’t even get to see her friend in the flute section during practice.
In spite of it all, the students have maintained a good attitude.
“I think the kids are just happy to be around each other again,” he said.
Anna Leporte is a freshman, so this is her first year in the high school band. Things are a lot different this year than her older friends had described them, she said.
As a percussionist, there is some distance naturally built in to their formations because of the drums they carry but not being able to congratulate each other is a big change for her.
She is attending classes in-person in the fall.
Zamborsky said with all the changes being made, he is most worried about how to still give freshmen like Anna a good experience so they want to come back next year.
He’s hoping to create students who feel the way Senior Alleyn Campbell, a sousaphone player, feels. He’s missing snack and hang out time with his friends, but is adjusting to keeping his distance and giving “air high fives.”
Aside from that, for him the biggest difference is the masks.
“I’m just kind of going with the flow,” Campbell said. “I’m still really just happy to see some of my friends. I’ve only seen about five people (since spring break). This is the biggest school break I’ve had in 12 years.”
Campbell plans to take traditional, in-person classes because he wants his senior year to be as normal as possible under the circumstances.
Color guard captain Audrie Johnson said her unit is good at adjusting and overcoming so they’ve managed to keep their spirits up in spite of having to cut the socials they would usually enjoy.
They try to make things fun by doing special things during practice, like having a crazy sock day.
Aside from band, her schedule consists of concurrent classes at Oklahoma State University, and they have all moved online, she said.
That means she’ll be looking forward to band even more as a way to see her friends.
Senior Sophie Villasenor, an alto sax player, will be taking virtual classes this fall and has band as her only in-person class at the high school. She says things are going to be different than she pictured her final year, but she understands and is willing to sacrifice.
“Being in the Biomedical program (at Meridian Technology Center), I know how serious to take this,” she said.
Zamborsky said he is grateful for the flexibility the students and their parents have shown this year.
“It’s an adventure unlike any we ever had before,” he said. “They don’t prepare you for this in college, teaching in a pandemic.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
