As Stillwater Public School prepares to start the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, some teachers and administrators shared their excitement for the upcoming semester.
At Sangre Ridge Elementary School, the staff is especially excited as it prepares to open doors to its newly renovated building. Second-grade teacher Rachel Wilson said the new changes at the school are remarkable.
“Before the renovations, our school followed an ‘open classroom’ layout – not all of the classrooms had walls or doors,” Wilson said. “It was very unique to our school and elementary culture, but had presented safety concerns for quite a while. It is so comforting to know that our safety is cared for and has been enhanced by the Sangre Ridge renovations.”
Wilson said she and her colleagues are thankful that the administration and district officials put theirs and their students’ well-being as the utmost priority.
“I am looking forward to welcoming another group of second-graders into a beautiful, newly-renovated building,” Wilson said. “There are new spaces in our Learning Commons for students to study, hang out or even learn in smaller groups.”
Each year, Wilson said she is most excited to build relationships with her students and encourage them along the path to becoming lifelong learners. It is rewarding to see the growth students make over the course of a year.
“For this year specifically, it is my first year serving as a ‘Mentor Teacher,’” Wilson said. “My goal is to welcome new teachers to our school site, create an accepting community where questions are encouraged and celebrate teachers’ successes throughout the school year. It is going to be an incredible year at Sangre Ridge.”
Stillwater Junior High School STEM instructor Rebecca Palmatary said as she gears up for another school year, her excitement “knows no bounds.”
“I continue to focus on nurturing student learning and growth, and this year, SJHS is thrilled to introduce an expanded lineup of STEM sections, opening doors to new avenues of discovery in both flight and application development,” Palmatary said.
The STEM robotics teams Palmatary led – made up of four players each – won the Oklahoma 2022-23 VEX Robotics Middle School State Championship.
Palmatary said what helped the program expand last year was that she is a “two-feet kind of girl” who likes to jump in and make things happen.
“My goal for this year is to inspire heightened participation in STEM clubs like robotics and the Technology Student Association, paving the way for students to unleash their potential and forge ahead into a world of innovation and limitless possibilities,” Palmatary said.
SPS administrators hired 87 new teachers for the start of the 2023-24 school year, and about 11 of those are returning Stillwater High School alumni.
At New Teacher Orientation Thursday, new teachers gathered with SPS leadership and experienced teachers and trainers, and administrators shared the event on Facebook. Newly hired teachers came from across the state, as well as Texas, California, Delaware, Maryland and Georgia – and one new hire is from Peru.
The new hires learned about “the Pioneer way,” professional development opportunities, classroom best practices and more.
SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said the new hires are one of the biggest wins for the district.
“The teachers are the most influential people and have the greatest impact on our students,” Gordon said. “This is followed by the new and returning bus drivers. If we can’t get kids to school, we can’t teach them.”
He said so many things are new for everyone.
“New students, new teachers, some kids are at new schools and that brings a hopefulness to everyone,” Gordon said. “This is one of the great things about school and that is you get to start over every year.”
English Language Learner Coordinator Stephanie Coca said the district plans to host more family engagement nights for families new to the district.
“We plan to have interpreters available for these events,” Coca said. “It is always exciting to get to know our new families and help support teachers (as they) support their students in the classroom.”
She said her ESL team will be working on a presenting regular “mini-professional development sessions” for classroom teachers that will address commonly asked questions across the district.
“I can’t wait to see all of our students again, ready for new adventures,” Coca said.
Gordon encouraged parents to watch out for their students as the school year starts.
“Please make sure that your children get a great night’s rest, check your children’s social media for suspicious activity and please don’t let your children use vapes, illegal drugs, tobacco and other illegal substances and definitely don’t bring them to school,” Gordon said. “Also, please work with teachers and administrators to help your child be successful. Help with homework, come to school activities, concerts and games and please have positive intent when working with our schools. We truly want your child to be successful and learn.”
And, he added, “Lastly, these school years go by very quickly, so please enjoy them and participate with your children. It will be more memorable.”
