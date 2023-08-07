Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.