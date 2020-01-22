'Bad Boys for Life' saved by Smith, Lawrence

In a world where action movies are a dime a dozen, with franchises spawning every year, it is nice to return to a simpler time.
While, yes, the original “Bad Boys” came out in a time where there were a large amount of action flicks, it still felt different. No, the plot was very cliche in Michael Bay’s directorial debut, but the chemistry between then TV stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was palpable.
Returning to that relationship 17 years after the release of the Bay-fest that was “Bad Boys II,” the newest entry “Bad Boys for Life” actually builds on what made the original so successful.
It could have been disastrous, i.e. “Dumb and Dumber To,” but with Bay handing the baton off to the directing of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, they made sure the film wouldn’t be a shadow of itself.
The product of the long-awaited third installment is a film that I think is the best out of the three, but like the other two, also has serious flaws that detract from the overall project.
In 1995, Smith and Lawrence were just comedy TV actors. In 2003, Smith was at the top of the world and about to enter the dramatic realm whereas Lawrence was a comedy star with his own franchise in “Big Momma’s House.” The landscape in 2020 is much different.
Smith recently got back into making hits and even then, they are fringe hits at best. Lawrence made three movies in the last decade, with the best of the bunch “Death at a Funeral,” coming out in 2010.
The Bad Boys characters of the two mirror the real-life actors so well that it actually is a credit to the film. Smith’s character of Mike Lowrey (or as Lawrence famously said in the ’95 film “Mike Looowrey”) is still trying to keep up with the young cops. Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) has a family and is wanting to retire now that he is a grandpa.
Lowrey still isn’t tied down and he is still driving fast cars for the thrill of it, but he has lost a step and he is even dying his goatee to hide the gray. Like Lowrey, Smith is still trying to do the action films he did 20 years ago and like Burnett, Lawrence seems content with being out of the game.
What I liked:
• I admit, I never watched the “Bad Boys” movies until this past week so I could get some background for the films. The first one, while the plot did seem a bit silly, was a fun action flick that had some heart and good comedy. The sequel was over the top, overly long and focused too much on the wrong things. This one is a good mix and while there are some parts that drag, it seems like it is edited well for the most part.
• While Smith and Lawrence are the draw, this movie has a good supporting cast including their old captain (Joe Pantoliano) and a whole new police task force called AMMO that has some great characters.
• The action, even without Bay, works very well and seems cleaner for the most part. The biggest knock against Bay is that the viewer has no idea what is going on half the time, there is no such problem here in the action scenes. The plot is a different story.
What I didn’t like:
Yes, I know I am critiquing a plot to a “Bad Boys” film and while the first movie had cliche plot and the second one was a cliche of that cliche, this third movie actually has a good plot for a while. Lowrey is shot and has to recover while the AMMO group is investigating the shooter, who is also murdering all these police contacts around Miami. Once Lowrey recovers, he and Marcus go for one last ride to track the guy down.
It sounds like a good plot and it is a good chase with Marcus and Lowrey also having to learn their old school tricks don’t mesh with the new technological style. BUT it is what happens later with a weird writing choice and plot twist that almost ruins the movie. However, like the previous two installments, Lawrence and Smith’s chemistry carry it.
• An end credit scene teases to another film and I hate that. This should be the last movie, but alas, it appears that it is not.
Rating: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use
My score: 70/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
