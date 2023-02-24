BancFirst is donating $50,000 toward Block 34 construction costs, the City of Stillwater announced Friday.
The vacant lot just east of the Stillwater Community Center has been proposed as a community event space for several years. After years of starts and stops on plans for the space by city council, an ordinance was approved in 2017 to form a task force that could explore designs and seek funding.
BancFirst now joins Steve and Becky Irby with Kicker and Simmons Bank as major contributors to the project.
“Exciting things are happening in Stillwater and BancFirst’s generous donation of $50,000 toward Block 34 construction costs is an example of the kind of public/private partnerships we need for our city to continue making strides,” Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said in a press release.
The Irbys’ $3.5 million donation provided money to build a stage and sponsor programming. Simmons Bank pledged $1.5 million in December.
“It’s important to invest in the community,” BancFirst Assistant Vice President Kimberly Stemm said. “When you’re truly investing, you’re also igniting.”
Current plans for Block 34, according to the City of Stillwater, include an open lawn, a pavilion and the Kicker stage. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
“While costs continue to rise, the Stillwater Community Center Foundation continues to raise funds for many of the special features planned on Block 34,” the release reads. “More information about Block 34 and opportunities to get involved can be found at: sccfriends.weebly.com/.”
