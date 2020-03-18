Barbers face financial crunch during COVID-19 pandemic

Those who cut hair for a living in Stillwater are now seeing cuts in other ways, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hours have been limited and fewer customers means less earnings.
Those who work in Stillwater barbershops are among the many workers in town who are experiencing potential financial struggles as more places get shut down around town.
At Everyman in downtown Stillwater, numbers are down significantly across the board, as the different aspects of the business have all been affected. Due to prom getting canceled and school being out indefinitely, Everyman is down about $30,000 to $35,000 this month, according to co-founder Bryson Baker.
Everyman is still offering barbering appointments, but only by scheduling them online. Baker said there has been an effort to limit the amount of customers in the store, and that sanitary obligations have been escalated.
“The State of Oklahoma, the cosmetology board, already has really, really high standards when it comes to health practices, disinfecting practices," Baker said. "So we’re inspected routinely to make sure we’re meeting those. We’ve always passed inspections with flying colors, but in a situation like this it definitely requires making sure we’re meeting those. In terms of barbering, we have three chairs … we’re making some cuts currently which would put just two people in chairs with a chair separating them right now.
"We’re wiping down and disinfecting chairs between each client … and we’re using straight razors. The state requires us to use a brand new blade for every single customer, and when appropriate, our barbers are wearing gloves, which is not required by state law. But it’s just an additional precaution we can take. Barbering is very hands-on, so I would assure people that the State of Oklahoma has very, very strict standards, we’re inspected frequently, and we just kind of amped up our focus on those practices.”
With Everyman only allowing customers in the store for barber appointments, its other services have been put on hold in the store, but will be available through other means. Baker said there will be some flash sales on soft goods and items will still be shipped. All of its coffee operations are shut down, but Baker said there will be a ship to home option for those interested in the coffee Everyman offers.
As with many businesses around town, there have been fewer customers coming in to get haircuts in Stillwater. At Downtown Barbershop, there have been fewer people coming in than usual, and there is a limit to how many people can get a haircut at a given time, as it is.
Joe Munoz of Downtown Barbershop said they are asking people to make sure they're washing their hands, or if they are sick or running a fever to not come to the barbershop.
But with lesser foot traffic and a limit on customers, Munoz said there is not a plan in place for the four full-time employees if there is a potential total shutdown.
“It’s going to impact us greatly," Munoz said. "We don’t get paid by the hour, so if nobody’s coming in, we’re not getting paid."
At Game Time Cuts, there hadn't been any changes in hours as of Wednesday. Manager Brittany Glasby said it has been slower as far as the amount of customers, and like other places around town, there has been an increased focus on making sure extra precautions are taken to be extra sanitary.
Game Time Cuts is another business in town where the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has caused efforts to try and have plans in place if things don't improve.
“We’re all struggling a little bit (financially) right now," Glasby said. "Hopefully it doesn’t get any worse. Each stylist individually, we’ve had our hours cut a little. Since it’s locally owned, our owner is trying to do the best he can to help himself, but also help us the best he can without going under.”
At SmartStyle Hair Salon, business has slowed steadily since a busy day Saturday. Kayla Ferguson of SmartStyle said that due to many barbers relying heavily on things like tips from customers, it has caused them to refigure their finances.
“It definitely takes a toll on us because we’re not making as much money as we’re used to," Ferguson said. "So we’re having to kind of cut things and budget things differently now. Also posting on community watch Facebook pages and stuff. We’re doing the best we can, but we’re just trying to get by until all this is over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.