Barbers face financial crunch during COVID-19 pandemic

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.