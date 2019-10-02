One area that Stillwater can pride itself on is the amount of events in the community that raise funds for charity.
People get together for an event to donate their time and money for events that help generate much needed funds that go toward helping the less fortunate in the Stillwater community.
One such event took place Tuesday as the 20th annual Barntoberfest raised money for the American Cancer Society’s community-based fundraising event Relay for Life. The funds will be used to help with raising awareness about cancer prevention, hold community programs and more, including the building of hope lodges. These serve as a place for patients and their families to stay for free when cancer treatment is being received.
Calvin Smith, owner of the Barn, said there was not a total goal or a minimum goal for what Barntoberfest would raise, but that all proceeds were to go to the organization. Patrons paid $5 and had the chance to sample 90 variations of beer, wine and liquor.
The event was completely staffed by volunteers, and with the proceeds going 100 percent toward charity, the funds raised will go to the Stillwater Relay for Life team and help with its efforts to aid the Stillwater community as much as it possibly can.
The American Cancer Society has invested nearly $5 billion toward cancer research since its inception in 1946. For more information on events or donating to the American Cancer Society, visit http://www.cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.