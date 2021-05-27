The Stillwater Public Education Foundation has a new executive director but continues in its mission to provide resources that fill the gaps in school funding and enhance educational experiences.
During Jenifer Bartley’s 12 years leading the foundation, SPEF was able to put more than $765,000 into Stillwater Public Schools, including an estimated $300,000 in instructional technology through SPEF’s Tech 2 Teach initiative.
The Tech 2 Teach initiative was named Outstanding Local Education Foundation Program in 2015 by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Bartley said she has always had a passion for education, for students and for making sure all students have access to technology.
The digital divide was thrown into sharp relief during the COVID-19 pandemic as Stillwater schools transitioned to distance learning for much of the year. Bartley said she is proud to have been part of a program that benefits students at every school site and helps bridge the gap for kids with unequal access to technology by giving them experiences at school.
“That exposure is so important as kids go on in school or into the workforce,” she said.
SPEF made a lump sum donation of $65,000 from funds held in reserve to Stillwater Public Schools right before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. It helped with COVID response, including materials for in-person instruction like plexiglass for dividers, cleaning supplies and software licensing to assist teachers doing virtual education.
In spite of the pandemic, SPEF was able to raise more than $9,000 to support Special Education services while honoring SPS teachers and staff through the Bowl Fest fundraiser.
Taste of Stillwater, another major SPEF fundraiser, still happened but in a different format. Instead of bringing a large number of restaurants together in one venue, various restaurants hosted dine-in nights and donated proceeds to SPEF.
Ashlee Robertson who took over the role of executive director for SPEF in April, said it has raised about $3,400 so far – much less than the $12,000 raised in previous years – but the foundation was thrilled it still happened.
Bartley also expressed gratitude to the restaurants that offered to host and donate in year when they have struggled. Some restaurants that don’t usually host fundraiser nights participated, she said.
Robertson said she looks forward to continuing SPEF’s mission. The True Blue fundraising campaign that filled the void when last year’s Celebration of Excellence fundraiser had to be canceled is still active.
Celebration of Excellence will return in September, she said.
SPEF began accepting grant applications from teachers for the 2021-2022 school year May 21. It will return to four grant cycles for the coming school year.
Although SPEF was technically a part-time job, Bartley said she found it hard to shut it off or get away because she was the only staff member. Since leaving, she is spending time with her aging parents and hopes to find other volunteer opportunities to be involved.
“I definitely miss it,” she said. “… It was a joy and an honor and a privilege to be associated with it.”
