Political newcomer Michael Baughman won a close race Tuesday for the District 34 State Representative Republican nomination.
A tight race throughout as precinct results rolled steadily in, Baughman finished with 746 votes to Andrew Muchmore’s 734.
Results are not official until they are certified by the Payne County Election Board but, if the win holds, Baughman moves on to challenge incumbent Democrat Trish Ranson in the November general election.
When the polls closed and the early results became public, Muchmore had a slight edge. Baughman had 31 votes by absentee mail compared to 28 for Muchmore, while Muchmore had 104 early in-person votes to Baughman’s 104.
With only 12 precincts, the first seven that came in all favored Muchmore, whose lead had been more than 30 at times.
“We watched the results come in one precinct at a time,” Baughman said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at first but we got through.”
When the election portal showed only two precincts outstanding, the lead shifted. Baughman went up by 5, then 9 and finally 12.
“I knew with the hard work and determination I put into this campaign that I was going to prevail in the end. It was by a slim margin but I still prevailed,” Baughman said. “I was immensely proud of everyone who came out to vote for me, everyone who supported me and everybody who volunteered on my campaign.”
Buaghman had led the count in the June primary with 47.25 percent of the vote against Muchmore and DaRan Johnson. In fact, Baughman had 817 Stillwater Republicans vote for him in the June election. A total of 1,729 voted in that race. Muchmore had 566 votes in that race.
Baughman credited Johnson with lending him his support during the runoff.
“He has really mentored me and made sure I stayed connected to voters,” Baughman said of Johnson. “He is a really solid guy and I respect him so, so much. He’s probably one of the main reasons I won the runoff election … his support and his guidance.”
While close races sometimes include potential challenges, Oklahoma does not have an automatic recount trigger in state law based on margin of votes. A candidate on the ballot can request a recount regardless of the margin though that candidate must pay for the cost of the recount unless the recount changes the election results.
Muchmore was not immediately available for comment.
