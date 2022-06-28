Michael Baughman and Andrew Muchmore have advanced to a runoff for the Oklahoma House District 34 Republican nomination.
The winner of the Aug. 23 runoff will face Democratic incumbent Trish Ranson in November.
Baughman led the vote count with 817, but at 47.25 it fell short of the threshold needed to avoid the runoff. Muchmore received 566 votes. DaRan Johnson captured 20 percent of the vote at 346.
Baughman said he hooked up his computer to his television and watched results come in on the big screen among a small group of family. It was a shot of adrenaline for Baughman, who is running for office for the first time.
"I’ve been in watch parties before for other candidates and it's been like an energy but this is an energy I’ve never felt before," Baughman said. "I was so pumped, I had adrenaline rushing and that just makes me want to hit the ground running much harder for the runoff election on Aug. 23."
For the runoff, Baughman said he will do what he did in the primary times 10.
Baughman, 23, said he felt voters appreciated him, a younger candidate, running for office. He also felt they appreciated his push to put more life skill classes in school curriculum.
Muchmore didn't sit down and watch the votes roll in.
An owner of a local pest control business, Muchmore kept up with results from his smartphone and received updates from his wife as he dropped off some equipment.
"I’m excited to move on," Muchmore said. "We’ve got another runoff; I think we’re set up pretty good for that. The numbers came in about where we expected. DaRan (Johnson) and I have a lot of things in common and we worked together on some of those things and so those votes kind of fell into place. My campaign got a bit of a late start but now that we are ready to roll and I’m kind of excited about it."
Muchmore said he thinks voters resonated with his investment in the community that comes with owning a business and raising a large family in town. It is something he feels separates him from the other candidates.
Both Muchmore and Baughman have similar strategies for the runoff: keep voters engaged.
Baughman said he was going to knock on the same doors he knocked on for the primary. Muchmore said staying in touch with voters is what reminds them to take time out of their busy lives to vote for a runoff election when some larger statewide races have been decided.
Johnson said he new it was going to be a hard race, especially considering he is the newest candidate to Oklahoma. He said he thanks God for the people who supported him and his campaign.
Johnson, senior pastor at One Encounter Christian Center, said he will still be making an impact in the community.
"As a pastor I’m still going to serve my community," Johnson said. "I’m going to encourage my community and build my community. I’m still a face that’s going to be seen around town."
