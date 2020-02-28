Be wary of 2020 Census scams and rumors

It is almost Census time, but scammers may have a head start.
Stillwater and Payne County residents should start seeing Census 2020 cards in the mail from March 12-20, possibly even a paper questionnaire. What they won’t get is someone showing up to their door asking for social security information or donations – at least not legally. The Census Bureau doesn’t do that. It also doesn’t email, or make phone calls asking for private information.
According to the Census.gov, here’s what you can expect in the next two months
• March 12-20
You’ll receive: An invitation to respond online to the 2020 Census. (Some households will receive paper questioners if it is believed that residents in that location may not be able to complete the Census online)
• March 16-24
You’ll receive a reminder letter
• March 26-April 3
You’ll receive a reminder post card if you haven’t responded yet
• April 8-16
You’ll receive a reminder letter and paper questionnaire if you haven’t responded yet
• April 20-27
If you still haven’t responded you will receive a final reminder postcard before an in-person follow-up is made.
Census takers will have U.S. Census Bureau ID badges with a Department of Commerce Watermark. Report suspected fraud to 800-923-8282 to speak to a local Census Bureau rep.
The Census Bureau also offers the following fact checks for rumors ahead of the 2020 Census:
Does the 2020 Census ask about citizenship status?
No. The 2020 Census does not ask whether you or anyone in your home is a U.S. citizen.
Are non-citizens counted in the census?
Yes. The 2020 Census counts everyone living in the country, including non-citizens
Can my answers be shared with law enforcement or used against me?
No. The law prevents the Census Bureau from sharing your information with law enforcement. Your answers cannot be used to impact your eligibility for government benefits. Your answers are only used to create statistics about our country. The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to protect your personal information and keep it strictly confidential. That’s every answer, to every question.
Can I only take the census online?
No. The 2020 Census will be available online, by phone, and by mail. Online and phone responses can be completed in 13 languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Japanese). A paper form will be mailed to every house that hasn’t responded already when we send our fourth mail piece out.
What questions WILL NOT be asked by the Census Bureau?
During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for:
• Your Social Security number
• Money or donations
• Anything on behalf of a political party
• Your bank or credit card account numbers
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it's a scam, and you should not cooperate.
