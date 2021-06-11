Geoffrey Beasley plans to revitalize Cushing’s downtown area with the reopening of the Dunkin Theatre.
The Dunkin Theatre screened its first movie in almost five years on May 28 and hosted its first concert the day before. Beasley said renovating this venue is an investment for the future of the town’s Broadway District.
“What I’m most passionate about is building the district,” Beasley said. “Broadway District will be the next Pawhuska, the next Waco, Magnolia... that’s what Broadway District will be.”
In addition to spending the past four years renovating the theatre, Beasley is working on a restaurant next to the Dunkin called Godofredo’s Pizzeria & Tap Room, which is slated to open in July.
The pizzeria will have wood-fire pizzas, a bar tap with a fully-barista trained staff and a small stage with lights and speakers for entertainment. The restaurant will also offer outdoor patio seating.
“I really like the influence of Nashville or New Orleans, so when we were designing this I was wanting the entertainment to be on the street,” Beasley said. “I want it to be blasting out into the street.”
The name Godofredo originates from one of Beasley’s former classmates calling him the name because it translated to his name from Spanish. Beasley said that his wife Dawn Beasley spent over a year working on the interior design for the restaurant.
The pizzeria and the theatre are both joined together and patrons can walk across to each place through a connecting hallway. Beasley said he has plans to continue extending the district further.
After selling Beasley Technology in 2019, he said he continued working on the theatre and pizzeria as a thank you to the community he calls home.
“I love the opportunity to entertain people,” Beasley said. “My insides, they don’t work off money, they work off appreciation.”
Cushing’s response to Beasley’s work has been positive so far. Chad Pressley, a friend of Beasley’s, posted a review on Facebook.
“I’ve known Geoffrey W. Beasley for 12 years, and if you know him half as well as I do, you’ll know that he doesn’t do anything half way [sic], and the Dunkin is certainly no exception,” Pressley said. “Go have an incredible experience at the movies.”
Beasley said the positive response from the town so far has been one of the reasons he continues to work on the district.
“The most rewarding thing is to hear our younger generation’s come and truly say ‘thank you,’” Beasley said. “Their parents haven’t put them up to it, they’re truly thankful to have a place to watch movies.”
After spending about $3 million over the course of four years, Beasley said he learned several valuable lessons through taking on this project.
“There’s nothing great without pain, that’s for sure,” he said. “Nothing great in life is gonna happen without pain.”
