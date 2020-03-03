As Shakespeare so aptly opined in “Hamlet,” “The play’s the thing.” And for the patrons who have enjoyed performances at Town and Gown Theater over the past 70 years, that has certainly been the case. But as always, there’s more going on than meets the eye. The play may be “the thing,” but there are other stories to be shared as well. In my 35 years at Town and Gown – as a member of the audience, an actor, a director, and at times a general flunky – I have witnessed many of these “back stories”.
Take, for example, our production of “Annie Get Your Gun” performed during our 35th season. This particular story involves a problem with one of the props. During the play, there is a scene in which Annie is returning to the United States by steamer ship after a successful tour of Europe. The actors are sitting on the deck when Annie sees a gull flying above the ship. Annie pulls out her pistol as the other characters shout, “Get him, Annie!” She fires her gun and the fake bird (stashed in a box above the stage lights) flutters down to the deck. This was accomplished by having a cord attached to a door in the box, which opened when Annie fired her pistol.
One night, however, the bird did not come down. Had that been the only miscue, the audience wouldn’t have realized anything was amiss. But as you’ve probably already guessed, the story doesn’t end there. Instead, later, during the formal ballroom scene – while the cast was waltzing – the bird fluttered down among the dancers. Now that was some shot!
The same production included some other memorable mishaps. I was hardly an accomplished vocalist, but I had been cast as Charlie Davenport, a singing role that includes a duet with a lady songstress. One night, as I finished the first verse of the song, I noticed the other cast members on stage staring intently at me. I glanced over at my partner and realized that I had stopped prematurely. There were two verses, and nothing could continue until we finished our song. I recovered, but the gap was certainly noticeable. Perhaps the audience was unaware of the blunder.
In another performance, the actor playing Frank Butler and I were waiting on stage for the actor playing Chief Sitting Bull to enter. The cue for his entrance came and went, but Sitting Bull was nowhere to be seen. “Frank” and I quickly jumped into improv mode. We ad-libbed for several moments until Sitting Bull finally arrived. Frank asked where he had been, and Sitting Bull said he’d been to Washington to see the “Great White Father,” and promptly turned around and walked off stage. Unfortunately, that was not the line he was supposed to deliver. Luckily, Frank and I were able to come up with enough additional improv lines to steer ourselves back to the script.
As I indicated before, singing was not my strong point; but I was nevertheless cast in several singing roles. In the show, “Something Afoot,” a take-off of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “Ten Little Indians,” I had been cast as Flint, the gardener. In one scene, the maid and I had a duet in which I tried to convince her to leave the island with me in order to save our lives.
The song was called, “I’ve Got a Tiny Little Dinghy.” Hilarious and embarrassing, and likely the reason I was cast, as no one else would’ve been willing to sing it. Anyway, during the song, the maid sings, “escape” and I counter with “alone”. This back-and-forth was supposed to be repeated five times; but much to the dismay of the piano accompanist (who happened to be my wife), neither the maid nor I ever bothered to keep count. It typically ranged from three to eight times but was never the same for any two performances.
My musical career was subsequently cut short during the auditions for “Camelot”. My wife was the musical director for the show and informed me that I could try out for any role that did NOT involve singing. I was cast as Merlin, who does not sing a note.
Jan Carlson retired from a long career at Oklahoma State University, where he taught in the College of Education and served as Manager of Student Activities. His involvement with Town & Gown dates back some 36 years to his first appearance on the theater’s stage in 1984. He has acted, directed, helped backstage, and enjoyed many shows from the audience during his “fabulous trip into the exciting world of theater.”
Town & Gown Theatre began in 1951 as the brainchild of OSU staff members and quickly grew to include many members of the community. Over 70 years of continuous operation, it has provided a consistently excellent theater experience for its patrons. Visit www.townandgown.org or www.facebook.com/townandgowntheatre/ for more information.
