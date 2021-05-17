Sydney Bellah, from Stillwater, has been named a 2021 Outstanding Senior by the Oklahoma State University College of Education and Human Sciences.
The honor recognizes the top 1% of more than 800 seniors graduating from the college in 2021.
Bellah is a human development and family science major with an option in child and family services. She has been active in research, working with the Institute for Development Disabilities as undergraduate researcher. Bellah was selected as a Wentz Research Scholar and a Freshman Research Scholar, studying both forgiveness among female prison inmates and marriage longevity. Bellah has supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as an Opportunity Orange Book Club facilitator and been active on campus as a student council member, Center for Family Services intern and OSU Cycling Team member.
“Her enthusiasm is contagious and her tenacity and passion in approaching challenging tasks is admirable,” said Dr. Jennifer Jones, associate professor of human development and family science. “It has been an honor to observe her personal growth and development.”
Outstanding Seniors are selected for their commitment to the land-grant mission through research, outreach and coursework.
“We are proudly committed to preparing and developing professionals who facilitate life-long learning and positively impact the world around them,” said Dr. Stephan Wilson, interim dean of the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences. “These students have gone above and beyond during their time at OSU, and we value their contributions and celebrate their success and achievements.”
– OSU Communications
